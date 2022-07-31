Watch: Commonwealth Games - 3x3 basketball & 3x3 wheelchair basketball

www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
McKeon dazzles in Commonwealth pool as Kenny wins emotional cycling gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. McKeon, who powered home in the 50m butterfly, has now won four golds in Birmingham and has collected more overall gold medals than any other athlete in Commonwealth Games history.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman claims fourth gymnastics gold to break record
Jake Jarman completed a superb Commonwealths debut with a fourth gold medal to become...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining
Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.The defending champion is 122 points ahead of England’s Jade O’Dowda after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.O’Dowda posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds. Read More F1: Lewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchiseCommonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Evie Richards wins mountain bike goldCommonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson goes for gold
Sebastian Coe inspired Commonwealth 1500m attempt, says Wightman
The world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has revealed he was dreading racing the distance again at the Commonwealth Games until a word of advice from Sebastian Coe
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Adam Peaty will be out for redemption in the final of the men's 50 breaststroke after falling short in both the 100 breast here and the 50 four years ago. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England.
Commonwealth Games: NI's Kate O'Connor second in heptathlon after superb day one
Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor is in second spot after day one of the Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Commonwealth Games: Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhed win judo golds for England
England's Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead took Commonwealth gold as the host nation claimed...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty wins first 50m Commonwealth title
Adam Peaty says he has his "spark" back after powering to a first Commonwealth...
England overcome Uganda to maintain winning start at Commonwealth Games
The England Roses made it four wins from four at the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 victory against a feisty Uganda in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games: Brodie Williams wins 200m backstroke gold
England's Brodie Williams passed compatriot Luke Greenbank on the last length to claim 200m...
Commonwealth Games: Africa's 'time to shine' in field events, says Chioma Onyekwere
Chioma Onyekwere believes African athletes will make their presence felt in field events after...
ESPN
CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting
Lovepreet Singh became the ninth Indian weightlifter to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's 109kg division. He lifted 355kg (Snatch - 163kg, Clean & Jerk - 192kg), finishing below Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa (silver, 358kg) and Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon (gold, 361kg)
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
