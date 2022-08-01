The children’s room at BHML has been bustling with young readers and well worn summer reading passports -- even when the AC was on the fritz, just in time for the heat wave. Stephanie Agresti for Scholastic’s EDU blog puts it well: “Summer reading is critical, not only for helping kids maintain learning while school is out, but also for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories, and elevating the importance of lifelong learning.” We take summer reading very seriously in BHML! In addition to encouraging kids to read over the summer, it’s a time to celebrate the culture of literacy that our region fosters through the sponsors that make our summer reading program possible.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO