www.boothbayregister.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Maine Lobstermen’s Association appreciates Brady’s fundraiser
Lobster is the iconic symbol of the state of Maine, but new federal regulations threaten the future of this fishery. To boost the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s (MLA) effort to preserve this way of life, the Boothbay Harbor community is teaming up to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 7. The event, a community lobster dinner, raffle, and auction, will be held at Brady’s, 25 Union Street, from 3-6 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to the MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
The children’s room at BHML has been bustling with young readers and well worn summer reading passports -- even when the AC was on the fritz, just in time for the heat wave. Stephanie Agresti for Scholastic’s EDU blog puts it well: “Summer reading is critical, not only for helping kids maintain learning while school is out, but also for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories, and elevating the importance of lifelong learning.” We take summer reading very seriously in BHML! In addition to encouraging kids to read over the summer, it’s a time to celebrate the culture of literacy that our region fosters through the sponsors that make our summer reading program possible.
boothbayregister.com
Planning board talks pre-app with Clippership Landing
The Damariscotta planning board had a pre-application discussion with Clippership Landing Development LLC Aug. 1 for a new 102-bed nursing facility on Piper Mill Road. The new facility will consolidate Damariscotta's Cove's Edge population and St. Andrews Village's Zimmerli and Gregory Wing populations. Town Planner Isabelle Oechslie went over site...
boothbayregister.com
Clifford Park project progressing toward completion
A long, hot summer has been good for the Clifford Park renovation project. On July 27, Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer remarked the project, which began in May, was moving along toward completion without any setbacks. Bryer told selectmen he recently witnessed how well construction had progressed. “I took a walk the other day. They put the pavilion up, and it only took a couple days,” he said. “It’s very impressive looking and I kept thinking about what it will mean for the community. There is a lot of good things going on there.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Oak Point Farm Gallery room now open and featuring the art of Brad Betts
The recently renovated farmhouse at Oak Point Farm, which serves as Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT’s) visitor center and headquarters, has a new attraction for public enjoyment. Renovations to the farmhouse included the creation a large gallery room with wonderful natural light and views overlooking the freshwater pond, as well as the shore of Hodgdon Cove beyond. This multi-use space enables the land trust to host events on the connecting deck as well as lectures and select educational programs. During the summer months, it will feature seasonal exhibitions by local artists. BRLT is thrilled to inaugurate the new gallery room this summer with an exhibition of paintings by the supremely talented, Brad Betts.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Memorial Library Book and Bake Sale today
The Southport Memorial Library at Newagen is holding its annual Book and Bake Sale today, Aug. 4. Baked goods will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon and books from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit us at 1032 Hendricks Hill Road on Southport. Cash or check please.
boothbayregister.com
Preserving ‘the howling wilderness’
A Civil War bullet, a homemade telephone, pewter from the 1700s. Want to read a ship’s log from the 1800s? Or see the 19th century deed for Caleb Hodgdon’s property in East Boothbay? How about baskets made by Penobscot Indians a century ago?. With files ranging from “Adams”...
boothbayregister.com
State leaders and candidates to attend Dems’ lobster bake
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced their last call for reservations and their list of confirmed candidates and elected officials planning to attend its Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7, noon to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted for the sixth year at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
boothbayregister.com
Southport General Store celebrates 140 years in style
1882—the year F.D.R. was born, the first Labor Day Parade took place in New York City, and Edward Everett Pinkham opened a new store in West Southport. Originally known as “E.E. Pinkham and Son,” the Store has remained in business and on the same site, ever since. Now the Southport General Store, its 140th Anniversary was celebrated in fine style July 30.
boothbayregister.com
Officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor retires
Adam Smart, 43, retired last month from USCG Boothbay Harbor after serving as officer-in-charge for four years. Smart previously worked as an executive Petty Officer before taking his first command position in Michigan. However, Smart jumped at the chance to return to the Boothbay region. Smart, along with his wife,...
boothbayregister.com
Bayville Buzz
Happy August! Things are quiet on this Monday morning as the Village slowly recovers from another fun filled Bayville weekend. Things got started Saturday morning at 9 a.m. as 11 teams faced off for pickleball supremacy. When the dust had settled at center court, the team of Mark Spencer and Jimmy Coleman were alone on the victory stand. There was immediate talk of breaking up the duo due to their alleged semiprofessional status.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
New show celebrates art and summer in Maine
The walls at the Damariscotta River Grill transform to summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints, through pastel, oil, egg tempera and watercolor.
boothbayregister.com
Juniper and McKown Points Column: Visitors, history talk and more
Our Point is buzzing with activities this time of the year. Cottages are filled with people escaping the heat and finding relief by the water. The Winnegance cottage had its share of visitors. Their visitors from Seattle, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania took advantage of all the excitement the Boothbay region has on offer: going on the Boothbay Harbor House and Garden tour, taking a golf cart tour of the trolls at CMBG, boat ride in the harbor, Oak Point Reserve walk, swimming off the dock and Juniper Point beach, and, of course, a lobster feast too. Lifelong friends; how special!
boothbayregister.com
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
boothbayregister.com
USCG Auxiliary Suddenly in Command course
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but that beauty can hide hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. A rocky and unforgiving coastline, strong tides, and rapidly changing weather can conspire to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Condolences, SIA events and more
“How fast can I go?” Many young people ask themselves this question. Often playing sports answers their question because many of our favorite sports are predicated on speed as well as dexterity. But for others that question pops into our minds, urging us to find the answer through alternative routes.
boothbayregister.com
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
boothbayregister.com
Ospreys’ fishing and feeding time
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison spent a recent day observing and photographing ospreys around the island. “I watched this young, recently fledged osprey yesterday near Cozy Harbor keep trying to fish, but it’s still not quite sure how it works exactly,” said Morrison. “He just kept throwing himself into the water and coming up empty. After numerous tries he gave up and went back to the nest and watched his sibling eating. It was very cute to watch them learning from their parents.
boothbayregister.com
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
Comments / 0