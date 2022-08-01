ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)

By Oil City Staff
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Driver Uninjured After Accident in Canal West of Casper

A driver on U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper was uninjured after they drove off the road and into a large irrigation canal on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District. The Fire District and other agencies responded to a report that the vehicle...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Reckless Driving#Police#Natrona County Recent
oilcity.news

Casper political signs defaced as primary looms

CASPER, Wyo. — Someone spray-painted over a Rep. Liz Cheney political sign along East 15th Street in Casper between Monday and Tuesday. Another sign was defaced near the intersection of South Poplar and Granada recently, Casper police said. Though he was unaware of any special penalties in Wyoming for...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Natrona County sends fire captain as Crook County fire spreads

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District is sending Fire Captain Darek Pepple to the Fish Fire near Sundance, which has burned about 750 acres since Sunday. Burning timber in the steep, rugged terrain of the Black Hills National Forest, the Fish Fire is 0% contained and believed to be human-caused, according to Great Plains Fire Information. On Monday, crews worked to install structure protection around residences in the evacuated Canyon Springs Subdivision.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy