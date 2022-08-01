Natrona County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)

oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
Police say Natrona County ‘awash in fentanyl’ as multiple cases move through courts
CASPER, Wyo. — Like much of the country, Natrona County is seeing a surge in the synthetic opioid fentanyl, with court charges and overdoses on the rise, according to law enforcement. “We are awash in fentanyl,” Casper Police Lieutenant Scott Jones told Oil City on Tuesday. Police encounter the...
Suspect charged in aggravated burglary; alleged armed accomplice still at large
CASPER, Wyo. — One of two suspects accused of an aggravated burglary in North Casper last May was arrested by Casper Police Saturday on a unrelated traffic stop, police said. 18-year-old A’Dan Monroe was charged in circuit court Monday with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and bond...
Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Driver Uninjured After Accident in Canal West of Casper
A driver on U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper was uninjured after they drove off the road and into a large irrigation canal on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District. The Fire District and other agencies responded to a report that the vehicle...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (7/27/22–8/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from July 27 through Aug. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper political signs defaced as primary looms
CASPER, Wyo. — Someone spray-painted over a Rep. Liz Cheney political sign along East 15th Street in Casper between Monday and Tuesday. Another sign was defaced near the intersection of South Poplar and Granada recently, Casper police said. Though he was unaware of any special penalties in Wyoming for...
Former deputy county attorney says office colludes with assessor to defeat tax appeals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney and former deputy Natrona County attorney Tom Green says he’s just one of thousands of property tax protesters who have been shortchanged in the appeals process by “misrepresentations of the law” and deprivation of evidence. “Since these appeals have been going...
(PHOTOS) Natrona County sends fire captain as Crook County fire spreads
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District is sending Fire Captain Darek Pepple to the Fish Fire near Sundance, which has burned about 750 acres since Sunday. Burning timber in the steep, rugged terrain of the Black Hills National Forest, the Fish Fire is 0% contained and believed to be human-caused, according to Great Plains Fire Information. On Monday, crews worked to install structure protection around residences in the evacuated Canyon Springs Subdivision.
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
Governor appoints former Casper fire chief as Wyoming’s interim state fire marshal
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Mark Young to serve as the interim state fire marshal and director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young will step into the interim role with State Fire Marshal Mike Reed retiring after six years in the...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond after smoke reported at Sunrise Pet Lodge
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Casper Fire-EMS Department responded to the Sunrise Pet Lodge, 4700 S. Valley Road, after a report of smoke around 11 a.m. Monday morning. Employees began to evacuate the building after seeing smoke, Casper Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Justin Leinonen told Oil City News. The...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
Casper City Council votes 9–0 in favor of plan for $64.5M under next one-cent tax cycle
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution establishing how the City of Casper would use optional one-cent sales tax revenues in the next four-year cycle should voters approve renewal of the countywide tax this November. The city anticipates its share...
