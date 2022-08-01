Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO