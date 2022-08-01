ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana

TMZ.com
 3 days ago
www.tmz.com

cornbread
2d ago

Again huh? How many times do he have to commit the same crime before they go ahead and give him a permanent home behind bars?

James Nelson
3d ago

Danger watch yourself... show me what your working with.

Guest
3d ago

why take it. when you're a celebrity it's given to you 👀 or you can afford to pay for it.

Related
thesource.com

Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond

A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas

Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
NBC News

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges

Louisiana rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges Sunday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Mystikal, 51, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property. Deputies responded to an...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

