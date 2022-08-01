ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

National gas price falls for 7th week; Natrona County prices down 46 cents from last week

By Klark Byrd
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Traffic
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Traffic
State
Texas State
County
Natrona County, WY
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#West Texas Intermediate#Aaa#Sinclair#W Yellowstone Highway
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cowboystatedaily.com

Harriet Hageman Calls 2020 Presidential Election “Rigged” And “Travesty”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite prior ambiguity regarding whether the 2020 Presidential election was rigged, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman is wavering no more, saying during a forum late Wednesday in Casper that she thinks it was. “Absolutely the election was rigged. It was...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

National Beard & Moustache Championship To Be Held In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Things are going to get a little hairy in Casper this fall. On November 12, Casper will be beset by beard growing professionals and amateurs from throughout the nation. That’s when the Ford Wyoming Center hosts the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships.
CASPER, WY
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel Opens in Wyoming

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel, located at 123 W. E St. in Casper, Wyoming. Owned by West Center Hospitality Ops LLC, the hotel recently completed renovations and features 200 total guestrooms, including 22 suites. Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy