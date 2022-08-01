National gas price falls for 7th week; Natrona County prices down 46 cents from last week

oilcity.news
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
Wyoming’s US Congressional race to feature at Washington Park forum Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican candidates for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are invited to the Washington Park Bandshell for a forum Wednesday, Aug. 3. This is part of the Natrona County Republican Women’s Politics in the Park series, which runs every Wednesday through Aug....
BLM offering North Platte River commercial fishing guide permit for Gray Reef to Casper stretch
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is seeking applications from commercial fishing guides interested in a special recreation permit to operate on the North Platte River. One commercial guide permit for the Gray Reef to Casper stretch of the river is being offered, the...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Owners poised for future as Casper’s oldest Taco John’s location closes
CASPER, Wyo. — Selling the Taco John’s location at 766 CY Ave. was not an easy decision. “CY has been a lot of history for us,” Lindsay Stilwell said. “It’s definitely sad to see it close, but it’s bittersweet in a way.”. The location...
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
WYDOT presents State Transportation Improvement Program to county commissioners
CASPER, Wyo. — District Engineer Mark Ayen presented WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program to the Natrona County Commissioners during their regular work session Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program outlines plans for the department’s projects in Natrona County for the rest of 2022 through 2028. Ayen highlighted that this...
Police say Natrona County ‘awash in fentanyl’ as multiple cases move through courts
CASPER, Wyo. — Like much of the country, Natrona County is seeing a surge in the synthetic opioid fentanyl, with court charges and overdoses on the rise, according to law enforcement. “We are awash in fentanyl,” Casper Police Lieutenant Scott Jones told Oil City on Tuesday. Police encounter the...
‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk
CASPER, Wyo. — Downtown will be buzzing with music options on Thursday both during and after the August edition of the Casper Art Walk. Just as the 5–8 p.m. Casper Art Walk officially wraps up, a lineup featuring four Wyoming bands will get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St.
Harriet Hageman Calls 2020 Presidential Election “Rigged” And “Travesty”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite prior ambiguity regarding whether the 2020 Presidential election was rigged, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman is wavering no more, saying during a forum late Wednesday in Casper that she thinks it was. “Absolutely the election was rigged. It was...
National Beard & Moustache Championship To Be Held In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Things are going to get a little hairy in Casper this fall. On November 12, Casper will be beset by beard growing professionals and amateurs from throughout the nation. That’s when the Ford Wyoming Center hosts the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships.
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel Opens in Wyoming
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel, located at 123 W. E St. in Casper, Wyoming. Owned by West Center Hospitality Ops LLC, the hotel recently completed renovations and features 200 total guestrooms, including 22 suites. Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced...
Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
