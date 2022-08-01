Tri-Cities Education Association for Christian Homeschooling to host Homeschool Expo

www.wjhl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. Dabbs
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wjhl.com
18th Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Kristie Leonard, Kingsport Special Events Coordinator, shares with us all the details of the 18th Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest happening at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market!. For more information go to kingsportfarmersmarket.org.
wjhl.com
Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus
Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus. Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?. Johnson City Schools kick off school year Wednesday. ETSU forward Demi Burdick announces she has entered …. Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue. Entry into the Tillinghast Invitational is now underway. Flyboys drop game two, split final...
wjhl.com
Districts emphasize school zone safety, need for bus drivers as kids head back to class
Districts emphasize school zone safety, need for bus drivers as kids head back to class. Districts emphasize school zone safety, need for …. Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus. Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?. Johnson City Schools kick off school year Wednesday. ETSU forward Demi Burdick announces she has...
wjhl.com
1st Annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October
Bluegrass super-group Blue Highway stopped by the Daytime TriCities studio today, to perform and to preview the 1st Annual Blue Highway Fest! The Blue Highway Fest will take place at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on October 6th, 7th, and 8th!. For more information go to bluehighwayfest.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
The Simple Elegance Bridal Show happens this Sunday in Jonesborough
Mary Grace & Mark Wooten get us ready for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show at the Jonesborough Visitors Center this Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. For more information go to simpleelegancebridalshow.com.
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit coming up on August 9th
Detra Cleven from Bank of Tennessee and Lottie Ryans with the First Tennessee Development District, share with us all the details of the Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit taking place in Blountville. For more information go to ftdd.org/rsvp.
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: Two Dads Cafe offers classic fare for breakfast and lunch
Two Dads Cafe & Catering has become a downtown Kingsport staple, especially among the breakfast crowd, over the past dozen years. The cafe also serves lunch with equally popular hand-pattied burgers and sandwiches with the freshest trimmings to be found.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel aldermen sing praises of new city manager
MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen say the town’s new city manager has brought good changes to the office. Emily Wood assumed the job after the departure of Mike Housewright on March 18. Several aldermen said that things have run more smoothly since then.
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
wjhl.com
Great food and cooking classes with “Home Cooked Blondes”
Paige Sifford and Heather Ricker with “Home Cooked Blondes”, share with us a tasty recipe for mahi-mahi, and get us ready for Date Night Cooking Classes at the Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi!. For more information call 423-330-9650 or 423-330-1565.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
wjhl.com
Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach
Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball …. ‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting …. SBI: Man shoots, kills 3 family members in Yancey …. Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting. WCSO: Man pulled into driveways to ask women to watch …. ETSU names...
wjhl.com
Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
wjhl.com
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting. Districts emphasize school zone safety, need for …. Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus. Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?. Johnson City Schools kick off school year Wednesday. ETSU forward Demi Burdick announces she has entered …. Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes...
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Comments / 0