More Clarity on Role of Longtime Viking in New Offense

Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 7: Zach Davidson, Patrick Peterson, Greg Joseph
The Vikings' second padded practice of camp featured plenty of notable performances.
FOX Sports
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He's on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay.
