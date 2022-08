WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...

NAPPANEE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO