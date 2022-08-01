ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
John john
3d ago

better to be dropped off that the shelter...than thrown away and or killed .... so had she dropped them off on the side of the road she'd be fined and animal probability of death .... she dropped them off at the shelter she be fined and the probability of the animal living is high ...no win situation

44
Jerry Savage
3d ago

Well at least they didn't take the animal to the middle of nowhere and drop it off. They want to punish the person for the wrong doggone reason.

31
Susan Beaty
3d ago

I hope that there are HUGE notices on the doors & in the yard of the Humane society , telling people that drop offs are not allowed, but to be realistic, if people can’t keep pets, & they can’t trust the humane society to help them, then that pretty much seals the fate of these poor fur babies. It’s heartbreaking!

24
#Alabama#Pets#Humane Society#Hswa#Animal Control#Wbrc
