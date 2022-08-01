CHP issues Silver Alert for man missing in Cerritos

www.thedowneypatriot.com
5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say
The driver stopped and immediately tried to help the woman he'd hit as she crossed PCH outside of a crosswalk, police said. The post Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne
Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning. The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home. As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure. More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames. Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene. There were no injuries reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
