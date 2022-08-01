ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

CHP issues Silver Alert for man missing in Cerritos

By City News Service
thedowneypatriot.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedowneypatriot.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD

A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerritos, CA
Cerritos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning. The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home. As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure. More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames. Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene. There were no injuries reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Silver Alert#911
newsantaana.com

Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley

41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy