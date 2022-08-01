Emile Henry Launches New Ceramic Grilling Cookware

www.mychesco.com
Southern Food Meets African Flavors at New Restaurant in Old City
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amina, the 70-seat Old City restaurant which opened this past May by first-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson, is launching a weekend brunch service beginning this Saturday, August 6th at 11 a.m. The restaurant, located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, will feature a menu reflecting Southern cuisine that incorporates African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon.
Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
Coyote Crossing Celebrating Milestone with Cricket Flour Tortillas, Cricket Dishes, and More
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — When Coyote Crossing was preparing to celebrate its 25-year anniversary in early 2020, Owner Carlos Melendez was readying his restaurant for a rollout of some new specials, new dishes, and celebratory cocktails. Unfortunately, COVID derailed those plans, and Melendez put them on the backburner while focusing on making sure his restaurant survived the restrictions.
Celebrate National Rum Month at Cuba Libre: Enjoy $15 Rum Flights All Month Long
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is toasting one of America’s favorite libations — rum — for the entire month of August. The restaurant is celebrating by offering $15 rum flights during August — the El Coqui Flight (Don Q) and Facundo’s Flight (Bacardi)! Each flight gets you three 1-ounce pours of the featured rums.
Summer Campers Stock Philabundance Shelves with More Than 150 Items
MALVERN, PA — Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Malvern recently collected more than 150 nonperishable food items for local nonprofit Philabundance. Campers hosted a food drive to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to families in need. At the end of the collection, students organized and prepared the donations for delivery to the nonprofit. Through this initiative, campers learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping those in need.
Philly Bakers Make Cookies and Cupcakes to Support Abortion Access
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a collective fundraising effort to support abortion access, makers and bakers from all over Philadelphia are joining forces for a virtual bake sale titled “Bakers Against Racism: Protect Our Bodies,” an initiative that was first organized by Washington D.C. chefs Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini, and Rob Rubba in 2020. This is the second time in which Philadelphia bakers are hosting this sale.
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Teleflex Publishes 2021 Global Impact Report
WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that it recently published its 2021 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and organizational changes to support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) program and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index.
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of TELA Bio recently approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 58,075 shares of its common stock to 25 newly-hired employees, with a grant date of July 26, 2022.
Aclaris Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team
WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced the recent appointment of Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), as President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Manion will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, continuing to develop Aclaris’ infrastructure and helping Aclaris develop its vision and overall strategic direction alongside Neal Walker, Aclaris’ CEO, and Aclaris’ board of directors.
2022 Digital Marketing Trends: What to Expect in the Coming Years
Just like fashion, digital marketing trends come and go. Just when you think you have a handle on the latest techniques, a new crop of strategies comes along to shake things up. This is why it’s so important to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate the next big thing in digital marketing. In this article, we will look at some of the digital marketing trends that are expected to take off in the second half of 2022 and beyond.
Neuronetics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company is scheduled to present at 11:30 am Eastern Time the same day via webcast.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
The Alliance Awards $620,000 in Support of Grassroots and Nonprofit Partnerships
COATESVILLE, PA — The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Begins Phase 3 Trial of VP-102 for Molluscum Contagiosum
WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced that Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. recently dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of VP-102 (referred to as TO-208 in Japan) for molluscum contagiosum in Japan, triggering an $8 million milestone payment from Torii to Verrica. “We...
Tower Health Hospitals Recognized by American Heart Association
WEST READING, PA — Tower Health hospitals have received a total of eight American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, saving more lives, shortening recovery times, and reducing readmissions to the hospital. Tower Health recognitions include:
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
Morgan Properties Acquires Two Midwest Portfolios Totaling 2,986 Units for $410 Million
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Morgan Properties announced it recently acquired two portfolios totaling eight apartment communities and 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana. Morgan Properties acquired the two portfolios for a combined $410 million. With the addition of these new communities, Morgan Properties now owns and operates 2,035 units in Illinois, 3,692 units in Indiana, and more than 95,000 units nationwide.
