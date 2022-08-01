England celebrates, hoping end to decades of soccer pain kicks off new era for women's sports

www.nbcnews.com
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly
This was not the first time that the 19-year-old had scored a long-range lob for Arsenal.
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts
Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Soccer Player Attacks Female Referee Over Yellow Card, Arrested
Horrifying scene at a soccer game in Argentina this weekend -- when a male player absolutely lost it and attacked a female referee after being handed a yellow card. It all went down during a third division match between Garmense and Independencia of the Tres Arroyos Regional League ... when player Cristian Tirone unleashed on official Dalma Cortadi while her back was turned.
FIFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo will finally make Man Utd ‘Great Escape’… and I do not blame him for wanting out, says Piers Morgan
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been tipped to finally escape Manchester United, by pal Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has been vocal in his desire to quit Old Trafford after the club's 2021-22 horror show. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has contacted Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a...
People
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
SkySports
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
ESPN
England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October
Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
England-US women’s game at Wembley sells out in one day
LONDON (AP) — England’s women’s soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October selling out in less than a day. The game pitting the European champion against the...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to top Pool B, Australia await in netball semi-finals
Jess Thirlby's team rattled New Zealand from the outset at the NEC Arena and forced their opponents into constant personnel changes throughout the 60 minutes. After a commanding start, England were reeled back in and held a narrow 25-24 half-time lead. However, they controlled the second half exceptionally well and thrived off the support of the home crowd.
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
US women schedule match against England at Wembley
The U.S. women’s national team is set to face England at Wembley Stadium, the first of two European matches as the United States prepares to defend its title at the 2023 World Cup. But there’s a catch: The Oct. 7 match is contingent on England securing its spot in...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Premier League 2022-23 season preview, predictions: Is best of the rest enough for Antonio Conte?
A year ago the sky was falling in along the Tottenham High Road. After months of false starts, rejections and fan protests, they had appointed a manager in Nuno Espirito Santo who was about as popular as Ann Veal in the Bluth household. Him? Harry Kane had had enough and was determined to do what was best for his career i.e. play somewhere else. A season of Europa Conference League football held no appeal whatsoever.
WSL clubs see ticket demand surge after Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win
The impact of England’s Euro 2022 success was underlined on Wednesday when Women’s Super League clubs reported significant increases in interest from fans. Brighton said they had sold more season tickets since Saturday – the day before the final at Wembley – than in the whole of last season and there was a similar picture elsewhere. The season starts on 9 September.
NBC News
426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3