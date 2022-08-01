ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Monday Weather: Strong winds trigger Wind and Red Flag Advisories

By Web Staff
KITV.com
 3 days ago
www.kitv.com

KHON2

Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory extended into Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited. A transition period is expected late Monday through midweek as an upper disturbance approaches and moves in from the east. Diminishing trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry […]
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Report: August 2, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) –Lighter winds for midweek with a few pop up showers for leeward spots. Tonight, a few isolated trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KITV.com

Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers

A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Power expected to be reliable but pricey, after coal-plant shutdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu is now just one month away from the closure of the coal energy plant in Kapolei. It’s the island’s cheapest but dirtiest source of power. The cost of electricity after coal is still up in the air. Hawaiian Electric said it will inform ratepayers sometime this month how much more electric […]
KAPOLEI, HI
rtands.com

HART dealing with cracks along rail line

HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
KAILUA, HI
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI

