Monday Weather: Strong winds trigger Wind and Red Flag Advisories

Trade winds are expected to be blocked by passing disturbance
Moderate to breezy trade winds from a high-pressure system far north of the islands will become blocked by a passing disturbance moving through the region this week
Tuesday Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, trade winds hang on, easing up by Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny with scattered windward and mauka showers and isolated showers leeward. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers Lows 72 to 78. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph with local land and sea breezes.
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 3, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds brings afternoon showers to leeward spots Thursday and Friday. Tonight, a few isolated light showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory extended into Monday
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited. A transition period is expected late Monday through midweek as an upper disturbance approaches and moves in from the east. Diminishing trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry […]
Tuesday Evening Weather Report: August 2, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Lighter winds for midweek with a few pop up showers for leeward spots. Tonight, a few isolated trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply detects chemical in Red Hill monitoring well
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it has detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near a Navy fuel storage facility that spilled jet fuel last year. The utility said in a...
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
50 yard enforcement begins around Hawaiian monk seal and pup at Kaimana Beach
The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement announced today it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach beginning Thursday morning. “This is a government operation to protect public safety and the safety of the monk seals,” DLNR officials said...
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
Nāhuku lava tube is closed until further notice
Hawaii Volcano National Park has closed Nāhuku lava tube after data from a crackmeter showed a fracture near a large overhanging rock slab at the apex of the lava tube narrowing since Saturday.
DLNR adds extra enforcement around Hawaiian Monk Seals in Waikiki
A 50-yard rule has been enforced at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki for two to three weeks. We sent Dallis Ontiveros for a live look of the set up.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers
A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services
HONOLULU (KITV4) - If you're in need of an ambulance you may have to wait a little while longer for one to arrive. EMS couldn't staff 21 ambulance shifts over the weekend, as it struggles to recruit and retain personnel.
Power expected to be reliable but pricey, after coal-plant shutdown
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu is now just one month away from the closure of the coal energy plant in Kapolei. It’s the island’s cheapest but dirtiest source of power. The cost of electricity after coal is still up in the air. Hawaiian Electric said it will inform ratepayers sometime this month how much more electric […]
Swimmers rescued after being blown out to sea on floatie near Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer is in serious condition after he and two others were blown out to sea on a floatie just off Kahala Beach on Tuesday. Rescuers were called out to the beach around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man was yelling for help approximately 30 yards offshore.
HART dealing with cracks along rail line
HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
