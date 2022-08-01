Get a moo-ve on to Heritage Farm in Brunswick this month

www.cleveland.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
National Night Out delights Berea community
BEREA, Ohio – August 2 was the perfect evening for the Berea community to get together, as people arrived early to warm, sun-filled Coe Lake Park to get a head start on the fun at 2022 National Night Out. A large crowd filled with lots of children attended the...
Metaphysical gift shop Brooms and Candles opens in Seven Hills: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- After successfully selling metaphysical supplies online for years, Brooms and Candles recently opened its first storefront business. “I’ve always loved crystals and gained quite a bit of knowledge,” said Richfield resident Meredith McDermott, who owns Brooms and Candles with her parents, Cindy and Daniel, who are natives of Seven Hills.
Farm and Dairy
Lorain Co absolute land auction. 14.8 ac North Ridgeville parcel, 25.6 ac Eaton Twp parcel, great building lots, good potential.
Real Estate & Equipment Specialists. 14.8 Acre North Ridgeville Parcel • 25.6 Acre Eaton Twp. Parcel. Great Building Lots • Good Development Potential. Parcel 1: Located on Island Road just north of Royalton Road, this 25.6 acres of vacant land features. good accessibility with great long term investment...
Fly fishing guru has classes on Chagrin River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The summer winds have been mild and the sunlit days quite long, the perfect combination to spend some time outdoors and learn the ins and outs of fly fishing. Bringing that message to Northeast Ohio is talented fly angler Angela Foster of Nashville, Tenn., one of the best at casting a fly and catching a fish.
Morning Journal
Amherst: New farmer’s market coming to downtown
Downtown Amherst is about to have a new wave of farm fresh products at the new Doc Watson’s Market, which is set to open in September. The establishment, owned and operated by Amherst natives Dr. Jeremy Watson, a chiropractor, and his wife, Kelsey, has been in the making since buying the building in September 2021.
TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood offer independent living for adults with disabilities
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities who are seeking independent living now have a new option. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up, using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Dan's Dogs Diner unexpectedly closes in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio — Customers of Dan's Dogs Diner in Medina were surprised to learn earlier this week that the popular restaurant was closing its doors on West Liberty Street. The restaurant shared the news on their Facebook page earlier this week saying they're currently looking for a new location.
Medina resident takes helm at Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland (JGSC) has announced that Medina resident Deborah A. Katz, JD, PhD, will serve as its new president. Katz previously held the position of first vice president of programming. Katz grew up in Pepper Pike, the daughter of Gary I. and Nancy...
scriptype.com
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town
A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
Cuyahoga Falls resident wants answers after American Pekin ducks found shot along Towpath Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – If you’ve hiked the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in recent years, chances are you’ve spotted the pair of white American Pekin ducks that lived in the canal and along the trail. Cuyahoga Falls resident Angela Brown,...
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Breaks Ground on Boardwalk Project
Members of Mentor City Council, other elected officials, and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the new Mentor Lagoons boardwalk project during a brief ceremony on August 4th at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve. Phases 1 and 2 of the project include construction of an ADA-accessible, 442-foot boardwalk connected...
Summit County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees for the month of August during Clear the Shelters campaign
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated pets story on Aug. 3, 2022. Summit County Animal Control is participating in NBC's national pet adoption initiative Clear the Shelters throughout the month of August. During the Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign,...
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Here’s a story about a fun way to walk and read at Medina’s Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re looking for an interesting walk with the opportunity to see deer, butterflies and wildflowers, with a bonus for children to read a fun book along the way, the Northrop Elementary School story board walk is the perfect place. Because of limited parking in the...
