High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Happy Campers - Review

Welcome To Flatch - Season 2 - Jaime Pressly Joins Cast
Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch. Barb Flatch (Pressly) grew up a Flatch, in Flatch. She has returned to her hometown...
Untitled Orphan Project - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Ellen Pompeo To Star
The stranger-than-fiction story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her U.S. adoptive parents, who claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child, is the inspiration for an eight-episode Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Ellen Pompeo. As she takes on the Untitled Orphan...
2022 Character Cup - Nominations for Mini-Contest (Best Opening Credit Sequence)
For those of you new to the Cup, we added in a mini-contest 7 years ago to keep people engaged after their favorite characters were out. This gives everyone a fresh start and something new to root for. The mini-contest always starts in round 4 and you have until Round 3 closes to nominate. This year our theme is...Best Opening Credit Sequence. I’ve been exploring different show’s openers and there are some really creative ones out there.
The “NCIS-verse” Unites With An Action-packed “Ncis” Season 20 And “NCIS: Hawaii” Season Two Crossover Premiere Event Monday, Sept. 19, On CBS
The NCIS-verse unites NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I in a special crossover event for the respective season 20 and season two premieres of the two hit CBS Original series on Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). During a suspenseful two hours, the hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai’i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack.
