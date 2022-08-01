Tuesday is National Night Out–Your Family Can Visit the COP House in St. Cloud

www.kvsc.org
Related
willmarradio.com
Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Preparing to Level The Rest of Old Tech High School
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is getting ready to demolish the remaining unused sections of the old Tech High School. According to Monday’s city council agenda, St. Cloud is looking for bids to level the vacated 1955 shop and cafeteria along with the 1975 pool and gymnasium addition at the former school, now the city hall. Officials estimate demolition will cost around $250,000.
knsiradio.com
Police Looking For Driver Who Struck 9 Year Old Girl in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Police are looking for a driver who struck a nine-year-old girl in east St. Cloud and fled the scene. First responders were called at 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday to the 300-block of Wilson Avenue North East. Witnesses say the child tried to run across the road but collided with a passing car. The girl was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
knsiradio.com
33rd Street South Intersection Converting to Four-Way Stop
(KNSI) – CentraCare is redoing the parking lot at its Southway campus in St. Cloud, and that will cause a change for nearby traffic. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive has transitioned to a four-way stop. It is expected to be in place for at least six weeks.
Crash Causes Road Closure in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Drivers may have to find an alternate route heading home Wednesday. St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue is closed in both directions due to a crash. Xcel Energy is working in the area to repair a powerline as a result...
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home
A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Shooting Teen in Parking Ramp in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A man was sentenced for shooting a teenager in a parking ramp in downtown St. Cloud last year. Kevon Marquoise Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Judge Heidi Schultz sentenced the 21-year-old to three years in prison with credit for 386 days in jail. One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed.
kvsc.org
Road Work on Major Connecting Roads May Affect Your Route in St. Cloud
The city of St. Cloud is continuing its summer road resurfacing and other street work and two larger projects may affect your commute. The Engineer’s office has installed a temporary all-way stop at 33rd Street South and Southway Drive. This new, but temporary, all-way stop will be in place for about six weeks due to reconstruction of the CentraCare South Point parking lot. You should watch for pedestrians at the intersection as CentraCare employees will be crossing 33rd Street South to go to and from their vehicles.
96.7 The River
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All” in St. Cloud
They are in St. Cloud today, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by Monday, August 8th, between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.
knsiradio.com
Suspect Accused of Beating St. Cloud State University Swimmer Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of brutally beating a fellow student athlete last fall has pleaded guilty. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza was charged on September 30th, 2021, with one count of third-degree felony assault after allegedly tackling Chad Waldrop outside his home, knocking him unconscious. At the time of the alleged assault, Oropeza was a member of the St. Cloud State University wrestling team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Sentenced For Murder
(KNSI) – A man has been sentenced for killing a man and dumping his body near the St. Cloud Regional Airport. Ricco D. Tyson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund in the head. On Thursday, Sherburne County Judge Walter Kaminsky sentenced the 44-year-old man to 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal made in June, two counts of manslaughter were dismissed.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
kfgo.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
srperspective.com
‘We really like it here’
BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
dodgecountyindependent.com
“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol
Question: I see vehicles go by with extended carriers attached to their hitch with several full gas cans. We discuss what could happen if a driver was not paying attention and ran into one such vehicle. How safe can this be? Are there any laws in place that makes this unlawful? Answer: There is no law against transporting fuel containers on an extended carrier for non-commercial vehicles, although I agree that it could be a very dangerous situation in the case of a crash.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Comments / 0