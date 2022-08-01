Hatton Labs FW22 "La Croisette" Steals From the Infamous Cannes Jewelry Heist

hypebeast.com
"In Every Dream Home A Heartache" in GUARDIAN ANGEL's Fall 2022 Collection
Returning for Fall 2022, GUARDIAN ANGEL is now gearing up to release its latest seasonal range. Dubbed “In Every Dream Home A Heartache,” the upcoming collection from designer Jeremy Gonzales expands on the label’s thoughtful focus on faith and hope. This time around, GUARDIAN ANGEL developed a...
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: See This Month's Roundup of Apparel, Footwear and Home Decor
With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.
Get the Goldblum Look With Prada's Just-Released FW22 Runway Coat
Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Body of Work,” landed in stores and online globally earlier this week — but a few standout moments from the runway show, such as the coat that Jeff Goldblum wore, were not available — until now. While...
Gucci and TAG Heuer Latest to Ape into ApeCoin
Gucci announced Tuesday, August 2, that it has expanded its crypto payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s native token ApeCoin (APE). To date, 70% of Gucci’s retail stores accept over 10 different cryptocurrencies as payment across the U.S. through its solutions partner BitPay. The announcement...
Dior Opens Men’s Winter 2022 Pop-Up in Los Angeles
Following Dior’s menswear Winter 2022 collection debut in January of this year, the French luxury house has now opened a respective pop-up store in Los Angeles. Located on Beverly Hill’s infamous Rodeo Drive, the shop offers another look at Kim Jones’ refined collection that was filled with asymmetrical closure pants, elevated overcoats, exquisite wrap and double-breasted blazers, relaxed yet refined pants and more. Whether it be a light gray wool overcoat or a waist-hugging blazer, tailoring was Jones’ exhibition of beauty. Alongside ready-to-wear garments, the show also featured Dior’s now popular Birkenstock collaboration.
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
Take Another Look at the ERL x Dior B9S Skate Shoes
After teasing a series of collaborative footwear silhouettes with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack,. Men‘s footwear designer Thibo Denis now reveals a new skate silhouette in collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz. Pre-emptively dubbed the “ERL x Dior B9S,” the silhouette echoes the chunky retro aesthetic of its B713 sneaker with a thick padded tongue and wide laces.
Drake Shares Virgil's Mercedes-Maybach Off-Roader in Music Video for "Sticky"
Building on the chart-topping release of his Honestly, Nevermind album, Drake has now released a music video for “Sticky” off of the project. Serving as one of the more infectious cuts on the album, the track is produced by Gordo (f.k.a. Carnage) and served to further the house-inspired aim of the Canadian artist’s musical vision.
Closer Looks: HOOD BY AIR Lilac Capsule Collection
Revealed late last month, we now have a closer look at HOOD BY AIR‘s exclusive capsule collection for JUICE. The special lilac-focused range serves as designer Shayne Oliver‘s continued return campaign for HBA, following its official relaunch back in 2020. Established in 2006, the New York-based label encapsulated a unique underground club to runway aesthetic outlook that served as a seminal part of what is currently known as “luxury” streetwear.
Prada Looks to the Future With New Robot Jewelry
Looks to the future to pay homage to its signature triangle logo with a new series of robot jewelry. Crafted from sterling silver and enamel, the two pieces offer a fun accessory alternative for street-focused of luxury looks. First up is a single robot earring with geometrical shapes and subtle detailing like circle detailing and rhinestone eyes. Also on the piece are mix-matched arms. Finished in palladium, the robot pendant is fixed to a silver hoop earring.
New Era and Yohji Yamamoto Reunite for FW22 Staples
Following a collaboration with Playboy, Yohji Yamamoto and New Era continue their longstanding partnership with a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection featuring Yamamoto’s “Mikaeri Bijin” artwork. Mikaeri Bijin is a unique Japanese term describing a beautiful woman looking back over her shoulder — a pose popular amongst ukiyo-e artists of the Edo period which later translated to trends impacting the design of contemporary kimonos and styling found in fashion magazines.
Parisian Artist Rakajoo Pays Homage to Montmartre in New Exhibition
Opening at Danysz Gallery Shanghai on August 6. Perhaps more than any city in the world, Paris has repeatedly shown to be the epicenter for culture. Each neighborhood has its distinctive charm that goes back centuries — from Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Le Marais, to Pigalle and Montmartre. But past the many monuments, cafes and shops to see, lies a relatively intimate city to millions of people who call Paris home.
Prada Wants To Send You to Its 2023 Runway Show With New “Timecapsule” NFT
Has announced its third limited-edition NFT Timecapsule Collection, taking place this Thursday, August 4 at 9 AM (ET). For the past three months, Prada’s NFT division – “Prada Crypted” — hosted a 24-hour digital event that featured exclusive Prada products with matching NFTs. Both June and July’s events immediately sold out.
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Releases Latest Bamba Salomon Collab
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi has just returned to HBX with its Salomon footwear releases from Spring/Summer 2022. Comprising seven styles, most of the latest range comes supplied with cool tone palettes. Leading the lineup are the Blue/Gray/Black Bamba 2 High and Low sneakers with a faded, worn-in aesthetic. Other than zippers on the upper, the “11” logo on the heel is another signature that rounds out the design. Other standouts are the Bamba 5 sneakers in a gray tonal color scheme and a blue-dominated colorway. The gray and black 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon Boots 2 GTX round out the range.
Stefan Rinck Presents 'Semigods of the Jockey Club'
On view at Skarstedt East Hampton. Imagine if characters seen across modern sports and gambling arenas morphed into Pre-Colombian artifacts. That’s essentially a good starting point to describe Stefan Rinck’s new solo exhibition at Skarstedt. Housed at the gallery’s East Hampton location in New York, Semigods of the...
Ant Kai Crafts a Custom sacai x Nike LDWaffle “Boro”
Sneaker customizer Ant Kai has crafted a custom pair of sacai x LDWaffle “Boro” inspired by traditional Japanese Sashiko stitching found on previous official releases such as with the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 4. Building upon a pair of all-white sacai x Nike LDWaffles as the base, Kai stitched crosses on the toe box, dashes on the side panels, and waves across the lateral swooshes. Overlaid fabrics were taken from thrifted denim and white fabrics were sourced from a Japanese fabric store. Additional details include dyed blue outsoles, aged double-stack midsoles, and custom tongue tags.
