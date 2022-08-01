ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot driver who dragged him 150 feet with car

police1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.police1.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks driver in road range incident

An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill woman caught with counterfeit cash, drugs

A Spring Hill woman is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found counterfeit bills and a cache of drugs during a search of her vehicle. In March, an employee from the McDonald’s restaurant at 10319 County Line Road in Hudson, Fla called the...
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
HOLIDAY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Two arrested in connection to July Holiday shooting

HOLIDAY, FLA - Pasco County detectives arrested two men in connection of a shooting that took place July 21 at US-19 and Darlington Road in Holiday. According to detectives, they identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident. The suspects were arrested over the weekend. The shooter is identified as Larudy Johnson, 17, and the driver is Chen Betancourt, 41.
HOLIDAY, FL
iheart.com

Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman

>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tampa Bay Times#Pasco Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office#The Rodeway Inn
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
RadarOnline

Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death

Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy