Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot driver who dragged him 150 feet with car

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks driver in road range incident
An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill woman caught with counterfeit cash, drugs
A Spring Hill woman is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found counterfeit bills and a cache of drugs during a search of her vehicle. In March, an employee from the McDonald’s restaurant at 10319 County Line Road in Hudson, Fla called the...
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter
Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
FHP: 21-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at...
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
Holiday Man In Wheelchair Struck By Two Vehicles And Killed On US-19
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Holiday man was struck and killed by two vehicles on US-19 Tuesday around 9:24 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Flora Avenue followed by a Tesla Model 3, not
Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company
HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men. On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Two arrested in connection to July Holiday shooting
HOLIDAY, FLA - Pasco County detectives arrested two men in connection of a shooting that took place July 21 at US-19 and Darlington Road in Holiday. According to detectives, they identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident. The suspects were arrested over the weekend. The shooter is identified as Larudy Johnson, 17, and the driver is Chen Betancourt, 41.
iheart.com
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
WSVN-TV
Pasco County woman speaks out after officers nearly wrongfully evict her
(WSVN) - A Pasco County woman is thankful for her Ring doorbell after it stopped an error that could have had her home wrongly raided. Deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice, but they were at the wrong house. Jennifer Michele lived in her Land O’ Lakes neighborhood for 13...
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled
Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by 2 cars on US-19, troopers say
HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. on U.S. 19 just north of Flora Avenue in Holiday, troopers said. The...
Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Citrus County
A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
