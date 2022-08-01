Video: Bystanders help Pa. state trooper who was shot in leg

www.police1.com
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont; ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police
The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found in Vermont on Tuesday. The victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with her disappearance, was later shot and killed by officers Tuesday night. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was...
Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
Met police officer sacked after punching handcuffed black child in the face
Steve Martin found guilty of gross misconduct after punching and verbally abusing 15-year-old boy
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
Pennsylvania town ‘broke the law’ by hiring police officer who killed Tamir Rice
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro said last week that the small Pennsylvania town that hired the former police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland eight years ago did not perform a legally required background check before extending its offer. The Washington Post reported that Mr Shapiro...
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
Professor Fatally Shoots 18-Year-Old Student Sitting in Car: Police
Richard Sigman had been involved in an altercation with another man outside a restaurant early Saturday morning before opening fire.
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
Man in Montana drives into family, fatally shoots toddler and her father
Authorities say Derick Madden drove his vehicle into a New York family visiting Montana then got out of his car and began to open fire with a shotgun, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his one-year-old daughter and critically injuring Siau's wife. Siou’s sister fatally stabbed Madden after he attacked her with a knife. WSTM’s Amanda Hull reports.July 21, 2022.
Fight among neighbors ends with car driven straight into man’s home, Florida cops say
A man accused of “driving erratically” by his neighbors responded to the criticism by driving into a neighbor’s home — which prompted a homeowner to shoot at him, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. No one was hurt, but the driver and...
Teen Fatally Stabbed, Four Injured as Man Attacks During River Tubing Fun
Those injured include three men and a woman who are all in their early 20s, most with injuries to the torso.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him. On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."
Woman Shot After Fight Breaks Out During Wedding Reception: Police
The woman was taken to hospital following the shooting.
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Georgia woman died after falling out a police patrol car while handcuffed, investigators say
Brianna Grier's parents have demanded answers about the failures that led to her death after she fell out of a police car while handcuffed.
Who is Hadi Abuatelah? Teen Repeatedly Punched by Oak Lawn Police in Video
The boy in the video was identified by his lawyer as 17-year-old high school senior Hadi Abuatelah of Bridgeview, Illinois.
