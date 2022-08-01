ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.

According to police, a Black male suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Accord through the Food Lion parking lot at 15702 Jefferson Davis Highway around 9:30 p.m. on June 6, chasing after another car. Police said the victim and the suspect eventually stopped their cars after the victim parked at the opposite end of the lot. The suspect then reportedly began walking up to the victim’s car, and fired one shot at the car when the victim began driving away.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, Crime Solvers asks for you to call 804-748-0660.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3HwR_0h0ThPlI00
    The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help to solve a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot. (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8lY5_0h0ThPlI00
    The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help to solve a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot. (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3RUt_0h0ThPlI00
    The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help to solve a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot. (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
PETERSBURG, VA
