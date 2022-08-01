Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs Green Afternoon IX

A designer-decorated home in Bridgehampton horse country recently sold for $10.75 million with a last asking price of $10 million. At 373 Mitchells Lane, the residence on 1.4 acres has 10,000 square feet of living space, inclusive of the finished lower level. There are six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms throughout. The primary bedroom suite has a hidden drop-down television, automatic blackout shades, floor-to-ceiling windows, reading spaces and a bathroom with a steam shower. A guest suite with many windows affords lots of natural light and it opens to a deck.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO