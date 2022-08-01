Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs Green Afternoon IX

www.27east.com
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
James Paul Cheung Cashmere Features Designs By Local Artists
Looking for a piece that features Hamptons inspiration but still is different? Try a cashmere scarf with local art printed on it. James Paul Cheung Cashmere has collaborated with local... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
Florence Fabricant Hits The Road With ‘Stirring The Pot’
Back in 2011, the folks at Guild Hall approached New York Times food and wine writer (and East Hampton resident) Florence Fabricant with a plan for a summer series. Their idea? Bring in some of the biggest chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs in the world to share insights, tips, and even recipes with an audience with an abiding love for food.
Beachcomber, August 4
Well, this week certainly made up for the quiet one I had last week! I can’t believe how many events and dinner invitations are coming in. Lets get right to... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... 3 Aug 2022 by Michael Wright.
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide
During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’
There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery alongside the front porch of William Hughes’s Hampton Bays house — a gift, Hughes explained, from the widow of a... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ......
Designer-Decorated Home In Bridgehampton Horse Country Gets $10.75 Million
A designer-decorated home in Bridgehampton horse country recently sold for $10.75 million with a last asking price of $10 million. At 373 Mitchells Lane, the residence on 1.4 acres has 10,000 square feet of living space, inclusive of the finished lower level. There are six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms throughout. The primary bedroom suite has a hidden drop-down television, automatic blackout shades, floor-to-ceiling windows, reading spaces and a bathroom with a steam shower. A guest suite with many windows affords lots of natural light and it opens to a deck.
Southampton Town Board Sets Longer Terms For Planning Board, ZBA Members
The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to their conclusions, while setting several others on the table for further debate. The board voted,... more. The Shinnecock Nation recently broke ground on a 5,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary on its territory in ... 4 Aug 2022...
Sag Harbor To Retain Control Over Gas Ball Parking Lot
Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca announced this week that the village and developer Adam Potter had reached a deal whereby the village will retain control of the municipal parking... more. Four members of the Sag Harbor community are circulating a letter requesting that the Village ... 3 Aug 2022...
East Moriches Brother, Sister Were First Place Male, Female Finishers In Jordan’s Run
Brother and sister teens from East Moriches were the first place male and female finishers in the annual Jordan’s Run fundraiser street race in Sag Harbor Sunday morning — the... more. Why Pickleball? Why Now?. Six years ago, I stumbled upon a game quite by accident, that I’m...
Southampton ZBA Rejects Appeal Of 230 Elm Street Building Permit
Neighbors of the former Polish Hall at 230 Elm Street, the new home of catering company Elegant Affairs, had asked the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Shinnecock Hills
Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train. MTA officials said their police were continuing the investigation on... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
Clock Watching
Often, great things come from modest beginnings. What started out 20 years ago as a small advisory board to the East Hampton Town Board blossomed over the decades to become the preeminent voice for the East End’s Latino community. The... Expanding Deserts. There are, of course, so many things...
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
Expanding Deserts
Often, great things come from modest beginnings. What started out 20 years ago as a small advisory board to the East Hampton Town Board blossomed over the decades to become the preeminent voice for the East End’s Latino community. The... Clock Watching. On July 14, the Southampton Village Board...
From Small Beginnings
On July 14, the Southampton Village Board adopted a resolution to affirm that its meeting schedule would include a public session on the second Thursday of each month, and a work session on the second Tuesday following the public session,... Expanding Deserts. There are, of course, so many things to...
Wanted Springs Man Turns Himself In; Faces Stiff Prison Sentence
Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing up for his sentencing last week, turned himself in Monday, August 1. He is being... more. UPDATE: Friday, 4 p.m. Jay Douglas Rowe, the Springs man for whom an arrest warrant ... 27 Jul 2022...
