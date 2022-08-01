Habersham Board of Commissioners pushes back T-SPLOST call to Wednesday

nowhabersham.com
Habersham commission calls for T-SPLOST vote; county unveils ‘bucket’ list of projects
It’s official. Habersham County voters will get to decide whether to raise the local sales tax to pay for transportation projects. The Habersham County Commission in a called meeting Wednesday evening voted unanimously to place a transportation special local option sales tax on the November ballot. The commission approved...
Davis appointed White County Elections Supervisor
White County has a new election supervisor. The county announced this week that Jody Davis has been hired for the position. White County Manager Mike Renshaw said in a news release Davis will begin his new job on Monday, August 8. Davis has been employed by the Douglas County Board...
Qualifying for local council seats ends Friday at Noon
Qualifying for the November 8 special elections in Alto, Clarkesville, and Demorest ends Friday at Noon. The elections are being held to fill four unexpired terms. Carolyn Cabe has qualified to run for the Post 1 Alto Town Council seat. She previously ran for the seat in November but lost to Turner Griffith by one vote: Griffith then resigned in March. There is still no announced candidate for Alto’s Post 5 council seat, previously held by P.J. Huggins. Both elections are to fill unexpired terms through December 31, 2025.
White County commissioners express support for full millage rate rollback
Now that officials have more data on the county tax digest, it looks like White County property owners will not be seeing an increase in their tax millage rate this year. The White County Board of Commissioners was set to advertise a three-quarter mill rollback, but at the end of Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Terry Goodger said he would like to see a full rollback to 9.505 mills. The other commissioners generally agreed, but they will wait until a called meeting Thursday to make that decision final.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
ACC Commission to vote on marijuana ordinance
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote tonight on a new marijuana ordinance for the county. Martin Matheny has more. Under the proposed ordinance, the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be just one dollar. At an agenda-setting meeting last month, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker addressed concerns that the new law would lead to more crime.
Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).
Habersham United Way campaign kickoff Aug. 6 in Cornelia
On Saturday, August 6, the Habersham County United Way will kick off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign. This year’s kickoff will include an axe throwing tournament (click here to register), activities for children near the Historic Train Depot, and live music in Fender’s Alley. The daylong event, will run...
How Forsyth County drivers performed during this year’s “Operation Southern Slowdown”
Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the goal of the week-long program is to get drivers to slow down from July 19 through July 22(Image by Forsyth County Government)
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Smith’s Soda Shop Recognized By Cleveland Council On 75th Anniversary
(Cleveland)- One of Cleveland’s oldest family-run businesses was recognized by the Cleveland City Council Monday. Smith’s Soda Shop was established in 1947 by Lee Smith and was located on the square in Cleveland. Smith had a new building constructed at the current location on Highway 129 north in 1970.
Salons donate free haircuts to local school children
Nearly 200 Habersham County school students will benefit from the generosity of ten local salons. The businesses donated vouchers for free haircuts. These vouchers will be made available in the county’s 14 public schools to students who need them. Habersham County Family Connection and Revive Church in Cornelia helped...
Stephen Russell Monroe
Stephen Russell Monroe, age 71, of Clayton, formerly of Gainesville, entered heaven Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Steve was born in Cobb County to the late Lynn Austin & Melrose Cash Monroe. He owned & operated Steve Monroe Hauling. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
