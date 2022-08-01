Habersham Board of Commissioners pushes back T-SPLOST call to Wednesday

Now that officials have more data on the county tax digest, it looks like White County property owners will not be seeing an increase in their tax millage rate this year. The White County Board of Commissioners was set to advertise a three-quarter mill rollback, but at the end of Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Terry Goodger said he would like to see a full rollback to 9.505 mills. The other commissioners generally agreed, but they will wait until a called meeting Thursday to make that decision final.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO