Scene clears following report of suspicious package in Old Saybrook

www.wfsb.com
Related
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Hamden on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden. Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near George Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian...
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Emily Benitez was reported missing by the family’s Department of Children and Families case...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Home in Newington
Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon. Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive. Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
Eyewitness News
Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Eyewitness News
Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a cooking oil theft in Ledyard. Police said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Village Pizza restaurant on Route 12. Ledyard police responded to the report of a burglary at the restaurant around 1:59 a.m. The two men...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Ledyard restaurant
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were found stealing cooking oil from a restaurant, police said. Ledyard police responded to Village Pizza at 1602 Rt. 12 in Gales Ferry just before 2 a.m. for a possible burglary and found that two men stole cooking oil out of a locked […]
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Bozrah
Connecticut State Police just issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy. New London County resident Marcus Gibson, of the Town of Bozrah, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Comments / 0