St. Cloud COP House to Host National Night Out Celebration August 2

St. Cloud Police Collecting School Supplies for Needy Kids
(KNSI) — St. Cloud police are collecting school supplies for kids in need during its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Donations can be made to the Community Outpost, 600 13th Street South, between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. from now until August 15th. The COP House asks people to drop off crayons, colored pencils, erasers, folders, glue sticks, highlighters, notebooks, pencils, pens, and pencil sharpeners.
St. Cloud Preparing to Level The Rest of Old Tech High School
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is getting ready to demolish the remaining unused sections of the old Tech High School. According to Monday’s city council agenda, St. Cloud is looking for bids to level the vacated 1955 shop and cafeteria along with the 1975 pool and gymnasium addition at the former school, now the city hall. Officials estimate demolition will cost around $250,000.
Epilepsy Foundation Walk in St. Cloud Set for Thursday, August 4th
(KNSI) — Central Minnesota is the site for the first of eight walks across Minnesota for the Epilepsy Foundation. The 23rd annual walk is in St. Cloud on Thursday, August 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Park along the shores of Lake George. Foundation Executive Director Glen Lloyd says the brain disorder affects more people than many may realize.
Emily Bertram Promoted at St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce
(KNSI) – Emily Bertram has been promoted to St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications. Bertram just won an award from Midwest Travel Network for best social media destination campaign during her time at Visit Greater St. Cloud. She’ll move from overseeing those functions for the chamber’s convention and tourism arm to planning campaigns for the organization as a whole.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Starbucks Being Built on Former Site of Downtown Perkins
(KNSI) — Work is underway in downtown St. Cloud on a new Starbucks coffee shop. City officials say the store is being built on the corner of 6th Avenue South and Highway 23 on the site of the old Perkins restaurant, which closed in 2019 and was torn down in 2021. The new Starbucks’ will be around 2,400 square feet and feature a drive-thru.
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All” in St. Cloud
They are in St. Cloud today, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by Monday, August 8th, between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.
State Education Commissioner in St. Cloud Tuesday
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area Public School District 742 will welcome Minnesota’s top education official on Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller will visit the Summer Learning Program at St. Cloud Tech High School from 9:15 to 10: a.m. She will talk with students and staff about the importance of summer learning and the benefits of the program at Tech.
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend (Aug. 5-7)
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
33rd Street South Intersection Converting to Four-Way Stop
(KNSI) – CentraCare is redoing the parking lot at its Southway campus in St. Cloud, and that will cause a change for nearby traffic. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive has transitioned to a four-way stop. It is expected to be in place for at least six weeks.
Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
‘We really like it here’
BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home
A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with...
3rd Street North Opens After Crash Wednesday Afternoon
(KNSI) — St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North is back open after it was closed for a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue was closed just before 4:00. The crash also damaged a power line and Xcel Energy responded to get the line repaired.
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Man Sentenced for Shooting Teen in Parking Ramp in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A man was sentenced for shooting a teenager in a parking ramp in downtown St. Cloud last year. Kevon Marquoise Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Judge Heidi Schultz sentenced the 21-year-old to three years in prison with credit for 386 days in jail. One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed.
3rd Street North Stretch Closed Because of Auto Accident
(KNSI) – An auto accident has caused the closure of 3rd Street North in St. Cloud between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue. The vehicle crash damaged a powerline and Xcel Energy is on scene attempting to make repairs. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours,...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
September Public Hearing Possible for St. Cloud THC Retailer Regulations
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council is being asked by staff to set a public hearing for September 12th on an ordinance to regulate the sale of THC gummies and other products. Stores will be required to have a license to operate, and each application will be forwarded...
