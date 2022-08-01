Starting August warm and sticky

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO