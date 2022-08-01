ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Starting August warm and sticky

By Melissa Zaremba
kyma.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kyma.com

Comments / 3

Related
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Greater rain chances are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

AWC registration fest

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western college will be hosting their reg fest Thursday, August 4 at the San Luis Learning Center located on 1340 8th Ave, San Luis, Az. The event will run from 8 am to 8 pm, giving students the opportunity to sign up for the right classes and speak to counselors.
SAN LUIS, AZ
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
YUMA, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Cobblestone Properties Pays $25M for Southwest Arizona MHC

HARRI5 facilitated the cash sale of Las Quintas Oasis in Yuma. Cobblestone Properties has acquired Las Quintas Oasis, a 460-unit manufactured home community in Yuma, Ariz., for $25 million. The seller was Las Quintas Oasis R.V. Resort LLC, an entity linked to a private investor from Mesa, Ariz., according to Yuma county records. HARRI5 brokered the cash sale.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com

Voting in the Arizona primaries? Here are Yuma’s polling locations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 2 is the day of Arizona's primary elections and if you're going out to vote, then here is a list of voting locations. According to Yuma County, the Yuma County Recorder's Office was available only for early voting and has a drop box. Otherwise,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyma.com

Agents rescue migrant attempting to cross through canal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal. A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday. The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis

Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced they will lift all fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Colorado River District including Lake Havasu, Kingman and Yuma Field Offices on Tuesday, August 2 at 8 a.m. The post Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy