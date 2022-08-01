Starting August warm and sticky

kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
Greater rain chances are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm activity likely to be on and off for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm potential will improve starting today with scattered storms expected over the high terrain this afternoon. Showers and isolated storms are then likely to spread westward through the lower deserts this evening through early Thursday morning. For the rest of Thursday and then...
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive is back this weekend as a way to help families in Amberly's Place. The post The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive appeared first on KYMA.
AWC registration fest
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western college will be hosting their reg fest Thursday, August 4 at the San Luis Learning Center located on 1340 8th Ave, San Luis, Az. The event will run from 8 am to 8 pm, giving students the opportunity to sign up for the right classes and speak to counselors.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
multihousingnews.com
Cobblestone Properties Pays $25M for Southwest Arizona MHC
HARRI5 facilitated the cash sale of Las Quintas Oasis in Yuma. Cobblestone Properties has acquired Las Quintas Oasis, a 460-unit manufactured home community in Yuma, Ariz., for $25 million. The seller was Las Quintas Oasis R.V. Resort LLC, an entity linked to a private investor from Mesa, Ariz., according to Yuma county records. HARRI5 brokered the cash sale.
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
Voting in the Arizona primaries? Here are Yuma’s polling locations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 2 is the day of Arizona's primary elections and if you're going out to vote, then here is a list of voting locations. According to Yuma County, the Yuma County Recorder's Office was available only for early voting and has a drop box. Otherwise,...
No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila...
Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson
Lake also is receiving a majority of the vote so far in Yuma County, and took over the statewide lead after midnight on Tuesday. The post Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson appeared first on KYMA.
Agents rescue migrant attempting to cross through canal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal. A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday. The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and...
State Route 111 nearly Brawley to be reduced to one lane while under construction
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans says State Route 111 between West Rutherford and Baughman will be reduced to one lane. Beginning Thursday through Tuesday, Aug. 9, the lanes near Brawley will be worked on by construction crews. Caltrans says delays may take up to 10 minutes depending on...
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis
Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
CHP: Multiple injuries following semi truck crash on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven
UPDATE (12 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol now tells us seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles happened Thursday morning on Interstate 8. They said one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle had three passengers. The semi truck...
Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced they will lift all fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Colorado River District including Lake Havasu, Kingman and Yuma Field Offices on Tuesday, August 2 at 8 a.m. The post Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions appeared first on KYMA.
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
