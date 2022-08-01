ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

By Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer - his first MLS goal - in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday.

McVey took a pass from Corentin Jean, cut back to evade a defender, and blasted a rising shot off the crossbar into the net for Miami (7-10-5) to cap the scoring.

Higuain opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 37th, and converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to take a 3-2 advantage into halftime.

Brenner and Brandon Vazquez scored two goals each for Cincinnati (7-8-8).

Miami visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, while Cincinnati will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Ashcraft shuts down Marlins, Reds extend win streak to 4

MIAMI — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar's one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save."The thing that was working was the cutter and the sinker," Ashcraft said. "I was able to locate it. Got soft contact. It was a good night."Ashcraft felt he could have completed the outing,...
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara's 3rd complete game leads Marlins to 3-0 victory over Reds

AP - Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night.The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one, and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.Alcantara snapped a tie with Houston's Framber Valdez for the league lead in complete games.Luke Williams had three hits and stole three bases while Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who snapped a nine-game home losing skid.The Reds loaded the...
Blue Jays obtain relievers Bass and Pop from Marlins

MIAMI — The AL wild-card contending Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans on Tuesday.Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA over 18 outings.Groshans, taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto, is hitting .250 with one homer and 24 RBIs over 67 games with Triple-A Buffalo.The Blue Jays also received a player to be named later.Toronto left-hander Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays also designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment.The Blue Jays were scheduled to open a two-game series Tuesday against another wild-card contender, the Tampa Bay Rays.
