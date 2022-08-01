ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Trump basks in 'Let's go, Brandon' chants at LIV Bedminster

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

F ormer President Donald Trump stole the show and basked in "Let's go, Brandon" chants Sunday, as he and other top conservatives enjoyed their time at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament.

In a viral video, Trump can be seen pumping his fists as he, his family, Tucker Carlson, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) laugh and smile amid chants of "Let's go, Brandon."

"Let's go, Brandon" refers to a slogan stemming from a NASCAR race in which a journalist misreported the chant "F*** Joe Biden" as praise toward winning driver Brandon Brown.

Trump and others at the event watched as Henrik Stenson won the LIV Golf Invitational and took home a $4 million win prize and $375,000 for finishing second with his team in the team competition, according to a report.

The "4 Aces" team of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez placed first in team scoring, according to a report.

AP
Former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Tucker Carlson share a laugh at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament.


Each of the four golfers took home $750,000 of the $3 million first-place prize, the report noted.

Trump was also asked Sunday if he planned to announce anything soon regarding a 2024 presidential run.


"You're gonna be so happy," the former president said, smiling.

The LIV Golf Invitational will return on Labor Day weekend in Massachusetts.

Comments / 25

Guest
3d ago

In the picture, we can see trump telling a story about how he evicted several families on Christmas Eve, from one of his properties. Tucker could not stop laughing when trump got to the part about how much the children cried. Good times.

Reply(5)
4
Regal Journey
3d ago

All we need is Cruz and we would have thev4 horsemen of the Apocalypse literally.

Reply
7
