Roanoke Rapids, NC

RRPD roundup: Jackson St. shooting; Subway heist

By Lance Martin
 3 days ago
WITN

Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department investigating homicide

The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
EMPORIA, VA
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Weldon PD roundup: Stops yield DWI, concealed gun counts

The Weldon Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Christopher Davis:. On Sunday around midnight Corporal S. McKimmey stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Third and Sycamore streets in a 25 zone. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. During the...
SOUTH WELDON, NC
RR man charged on weapons, drug possession counts

A Roanoke Rapids man previously convicted on several charges was found in possession of weapons as well as approximately 15 ounces of marijuana Monday. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest of Travis Deonte Purnell, 33, occurred at a residence on Straight Road, located outside Roanoke Rapids.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday

On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

State police investigating crash on Nelson Church Road

At 7:10 p.m. on Friday (July 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Rd. a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Rd. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling east on Wilson Newton Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.
NELSON, VA
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Council gets a look at 'red' structures in city

Three properties each in both the residential and business categories highlight the issues the Roanoke Rapids Planning and Development Department sees in what its director David Wise described as red properties throughout the city. Wise gave the city council a report of building conditions in the city’s historic district during...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

