RRPD roundup: Jackson St. shooting; Subway heist

rrspin.com
WITN
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
WITN
Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
cbs17
Rocky Mount domestic shooting victim drives himself to the hospital: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount drove himself to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning, police say. At approximately 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue. After the officers arrived, they determined...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
rrspin.com
Weldon PD roundup: Stops yield DWI, concealed gun counts
The Weldon Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Christopher Davis:. On Sunday around midnight Corporal S. McKimmey stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Third and Sycamore streets in a 25 zone. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. During the...
rrspin.com
RR man charged on weapons, drug possession counts
A Roanoke Rapids man previously convicted on several charges was found in possession of weapons as well as approximately 15 ounces of marijuana Monday. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest of Travis Deonte Purnell, 33, occurred at a residence on Straight Road, located outside Roanoke Rapids.
southhillenterprise.com
Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday
On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
thenewsprogress.com
State police investigating crash on Nelson Church Road
At 7:10 p.m. on Friday (July 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Rd. a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Rd. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling east on Wilson Newton Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
cbs17
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
Kenly police officers hand in badges, uniforms two weeks after tendering resignations
Four full-time Kenly police officers and long-time Police Chief Josh Gibson fulfilled the resignations they put in two weeks ago. An investigation into their allegations continues.
rrspin.com
Council gets a look at 'red' structures in city
Three properties each in both the residential and business categories highlight the issues the Roanoke Rapids Planning and Development Department sees in what its director David Wise described as red properties throughout the city. Wise gave the city council a report of building conditions in the city’s historic district during...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
WITN
Homes and cars damaged by gunfire, Halifax County law enforcement investigates
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County law enforcement officials are investigating following two shootings Thursday that left homes and cars damaged. Officials said the first shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. when deputies heard gun shots from one street over while they were in training. Police and deputies went...
