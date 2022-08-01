Sun Prairie East fall 2022 athletic schedules

BOYS & GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

-

Aug. 27: Invitational @ Watertown High School, 9:30 am

Sept. 3: Invitational @ Verona Area High School, 9 am

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, 8:30 am

Sept. 13: Grade Level Challenge @ Lake Farm County Park, 3:30 pm

Sept. 24: Invitational @ Blackhawk Golf Course - Janesville, 9 am

Oct. 1: Invitational @ Stoughton High School, 9 am

Oct. 8: Invitational @ Ridges Golf Course, 10:30 am

Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Sheehan Park, 9:30 am

Oct. 22: WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School

--

BOYS SOCCER

Home matches are in bold

Big Eight conference matches are in italics

-home games are at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium unless otherwise specified

-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 20: Annual Alumni game, 12 pm

Aug. 23: @ Monona Grove

Aug. 25: vs. Elkhorn (at Sun Prairie East High School)

Aug. 27: vs. Sauk Prairie, 1 pm

Sept. 1: @ Madison West (at Madison College)

Sept. 2: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD

Sept. 3: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD

Sept. 6: vs. Beloit Memorial

Sept. 8: @ Janesville Parker

Sept. 13: vs. La Follette

Sept. 15: @ Verona

Sept. 20: vs. Sun Prairie West

Sept. 22: @ Madison East (as Breese Stevens Field)

Sept. 24: @ DeForest, 4 pm

Sept. 28: vs. Madison Memorial

Sept. 30: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 5 pm

Oct. 1: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 9 am

Oct. 4: vs. Evansville

Oct. 8: @ Oak Creek, 5 pm

Oct. 11: vs. Janesville Craig

Oct. 13: @ Middleton

--

FOOTBALL

Home games are in bold

Badger - Large conference games are in italics

(all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted)

--

Aug. 12: Scrimmage vs. Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton, 10 am

Thursday, Aug. 18: vs. Monona Grove

Aug. 26: vs. Mukwonago

Sept. 2: vs. Waunakee

Sept. 9: at Beaver Dam

Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West

Sept. 23: at Oregon

Sept. 30: vs. Milton (Homecoming)

Oct. 7: at Watertown

Oct. 14: at Stoughton

--

GIRLS GOLF

Home meets are in bold

Big Eight conference meets are in italics

-

Aug. 11: Invitational @ Watertown Country Club, 8:15 am

Aug. 16: Match vs. Sun Prairie West, Janesville Craig @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am

Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker, La Follette @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am

Aug. 30: vs. Beloit Memorial, Madison West @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9:30 am

Sept. 8: vs. Verona @ Odana Hills Golf Course, 2 pm

Sept. 9: Invitational @ Lake Windsor Golf Club, 8:30 am

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Pleasant View Golf Course, 9:30 am

Sept. 13: vs. Middleton @ Yahara Golf Course, 2 pm

Sept. 14: Invitational @ Portage Country Club, 9 am

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Riverside Country Club, 7:45 am

Sept. 22: Big Eight Conference meet @ Evansville Golf Club, 9 am

Sept. 28: WIAA regionals @ Reedsburg Country Club, time TBD

Oct. 3: WIAA sectionals @ Pleasant View Golf Course, time TBD

--

GIRLS SWIMMING

Home meets in bold

Big Eight conference meets in italics

-

Aug. 26: vs. Madison West, 5 pm

Sept. 2: Triple-dual with Janesville Craig and Verona @ Verona, 5:30 pm

Sept. 9: @ Janesville Parker, 5:30 pm

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield East High School, 9 am

Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West, 5:30 pm

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am

Sept. 23: @ La Follette, 5:30 pm

Oct. 1: Invitational @ Middleton High School, 11 am

Oct. 7: Home triple-dual with Middleton and Madison Memorial, 5:30 pm

Oct. 8: Invitational @ Beloit Memorial High School, 11 am

Oct. 14: Home triple-dual with Madison East and Beloit Memorial, 5:30 pm

Oct. 28: Big Eight Conference dive meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 6 pm

Oct. 29: Big Eight Conference swim meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 1 pm

Nov. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Middleton High School, 1 pm

Nov. 12: WIAA state finals @ Waukesha South High School, 3:30 pm

--

GIRLS TENNIS

Home matches are in bold

Big Eight conference matches are in italics

-matches are at 4 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 16: vs. Madison West

Aug. 17: vs. McFarland

Aug. 19: Invitational

Aug. 20: Invitational

Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker

Aug. 25: Quad @ Sun Prairie West High School, 9 am

Aug. 29: @ La Follette

Aug. 30: vs. Verona

Sept. 1: @ Sun Prairie West

Sept. 8: @ Madison Memorial

Sept. 15: @ Janesville Craig (at Palmer Park Courts)

Sept. 28: Big Eight Conference meet @ Madison East, 9:30 am

Sept. 29: Big Eight Conference meet @ Nielsen Tennis Courts, 12 pm

Oct. 3: WIAA subsectionals @ Sun Prairie West High School, time TBD

Oct. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Stoughton High School, time TBD

--

VOLLEYBALL

Home games are in bold

Big Eight conference games are in italics

-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 20: Scrimmage @ Waunakee High School, 9 am

Aug. 23: Invitational @ Whitewater High School, 5 pm

Aug. 26: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am

Aug. 27: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 9 am

Sept. 1: vs. Madison West

Sept. 6: @ Beloit Memorial

Sept. 8: vs. Janesville Parker

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield Central High School, 8:30 am

Sept. 13: @ La Follette

Sept. 15: vs. Verona

Sept. 16: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 4 pm

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 am

Sept. 20: @ Sun Prairie West

Sept. 22: vs. Madison East

Sept. 29: @ Madison Memorial

Oct. 11: @ Janesville Craig

Oct. 13: vs. Middleton

Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Janesville Parker High School, 8 am

Oct. 20: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 22: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 27: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 29: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD