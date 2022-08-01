ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie East fall 2022 athletic schedules

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

BOYS & GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

-

Aug. 27: Invitational @ Watertown High School, 9:30 am

Sept. 3: Invitational @ Verona Area High School, 9 am

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, 8:30 am

Sept. 13: Grade Level Challenge @ Lake Farm County Park, 3:30 pm

Sept. 24: Invitational @ Blackhawk Golf Course - Janesville, 9 am

Oct. 1: Invitational @ Stoughton High School, 9 am

Oct. 8: Invitational @ Ridges Golf Course, 10:30 am

Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Sheehan Park, 9:30 am

Oct. 22: WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School

--

BOYS SOCCER

Home matches are in bold

Big Eight conference matches are in italics

-home games are at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium unless otherwise specified

-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 20: Annual Alumni game, 12 pm

Aug. 23: @ Monona Grove

Aug. 25: vs. Elkhorn (at Sun Prairie East High School)

Aug. 27: vs. Sauk Prairie, 1 pm

Sept. 1: @ Madison West (at Madison College)

Sept. 2: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD

Sept. 3: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD

Sept. 6: vs. Beloit Memorial

Sept. 8: @ Janesville Parker

Sept. 13: vs. La Follette

Sept. 15: @ Verona

Sept. 20: vs. Sun Prairie West

Sept. 22: @ Madison East (as Breese Stevens Field)

Sept. 24: @ DeForest, 4 pm

Sept. 28: vs. Madison Memorial

Sept. 30: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 5 pm

Oct. 1: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 9 am

Oct. 4: vs. Evansville

Oct. 8: @ Oak Creek, 5 pm

Oct. 11: vs. Janesville Craig

Oct. 13: @ Middleton

--

FOOTBALL

Home games are in bold

Badger - Large conference games are in italics

(all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted)

--

Aug. 12: Scrimmage vs. Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton, 10 am

Thursday, Aug. 18: vs. Monona Grove

Aug. 26: vs. Mukwonago

Sept. 2: vs. Waunakee

Sept. 9: at Beaver Dam

Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West

Sept. 23: at Oregon

Sept. 30: vs. Milton (Homecoming)

Oct. 7: at Watertown

Oct. 14: at Stoughton

--

GIRLS GOLF

Home meets are in bold

Big Eight conference meets are in italics

-

Aug. 11: Invitational @ Watertown Country Club, 8:15 am

Aug. 16: Match vs. Sun Prairie West, Janesville Craig @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am

Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker, La Follette @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am

Aug. 30: vs. Beloit Memorial, Madison West @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9:30 am

Sept. 8: vs. Verona @ Odana Hills Golf Course, 2 pm

Sept. 9: Invitational @ Lake Windsor Golf Club, 8:30 am

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Pleasant View Golf Course, 9:30 am

Sept. 13: vs. Middleton @ Yahara Golf Course, 2 pm

Sept. 14: Invitational @ Portage Country Club, 9 am

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Riverside Country Club, 7:45 am

Sept. 22: Big Eight Conference meet @ Evansville Golf Club, 9 am

Sept. 28: WIAA regionals @ Reedsburg Country Club, time TBD

Oct. 3: WIAA sectionals @ Pleasant View Golf Course, time TBD

--

GIRLS SWIMMING

Home meets in bold

Big Eight conference meets in italics

-

Aug. 26: vs. Madison West, 5 pm

Sept. 2: Triple-dual with Janesville Craig and Verona @ Verona, 5:30 pm

Sept. 9: @ Janesville Parker, 5:30 pm

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield East High School, 9 am

Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West, 5:30 pm

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am

Sept. 23: @ La Follette, 5:30 pm

Oct. 1: Invitational @ Middleton High School, 11 am

Oct. 7: Home triple-dual with Middleton and Madison Memorial, 5:30 pm

Oct. 8: Invitational @ Beloit Memorial High School, 11 am

Oct. 14: Home triple-dual with Madison East and Beloit Memorial, 5:30 pm

Oct. 28: Big Eight Conference dive meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 6 pm

Oct. 29: Big Eight Conference swim meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 1 pm

Nov. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Middleton High School, 1 pm

Nov. 12: WIAA state finals @ Waukesha South High School, 3:30 pm

--

GIRLS TENNIS

Home matches are in bold

Big Eight conference matches are in italics

-matches are at 4 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 16: vs. Madison West

Aug. 17: vs. McFarland

Aug. 19: Invitational

Aug. 20: Invitational

Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker

Aug. 25: Quad @ Sun Prairie West High School, 9 am

Aug. 29: @ La Follette

Aug. 30: vs. Verona

Sept. 1: @ Sun Prairie West

Sept. 8: @ Madison Memorial

Sept. 15: @ Janesville Craig (at Palmer Park Courts)

Sept. 28: Big Eight Conference meet @ Madison East, 9:30 am

Sept. 29: Big Eight Conference meet @ Nielsen Tennis Courts, 12 pm

Oct. 3: WIAA subsectionals @ Sun Prairie West High School, time TBD

Oct. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Stoughton High School, time TBD

--

VOLLEYBALL

Home games are in bold

Big Eight conference games are in italics

-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified

-

Aug. 20: Scrimmage @ Waunakee High School, 9 am

Aug. 23: Invitational @ Whitewater High School, 5 pm

Aug. 26: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am

Aug. 27: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 9 am

Sept. 1: vs. Madison West

Sept. 6: @ Beloit Memorial

Sept. 8: vs. Janesville Parker

Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield Central High School, 8:30 am

Sept. 13: @ La Follette

Sept. 15: vs. Verona

Sept. 16: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 4 pm

Sept. 17: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 am

Sept. 20: @ Sun Prairie West

Sept. 22: vs. Madison East

Sept. 29: @ Madison Memorial

Oct. 11: @ Janesville Craig

Oct. 13: vs. Middleton

Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Janesville Parker High School, 8 am

Oct. 20: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 22: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 27: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD

Oct. 29: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Sun Prairie, WI
Sports
Sun Prairie, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Grafton, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Middleton, WI
City
Oregon, WI
City
Elkhorn, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Deforest, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Evansville, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Breese Stevens Field#Golf Club#Highschoolsports#Stoughton High School#Sauk Prairie#Madison College#Beloit Memorial
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
233
Followers
282
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy