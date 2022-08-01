Sun Prairie East fall 2022 athletic schedules
BOYS & GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
-
Aug. 27: Invitational @ Watertown High School, 9:30 am
Sept. 3: Invitational @ Verona Area High School, 9 am
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, 8:30 am
Sept. 13: Grade Level Challenge @ Lake Farm County Park, 3:30 pm
Sept. 24: Invitational @ Blackhawk Golf Course - Janesville, 9 am
Oct. 1: Invitational @ Stoughton High School, 9 am
Oct. 8: Invitational @ Ridges Golf Course, 10:30 am
Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Sheehan Park, 9:30 am
Oct. 22: WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School
--
BOYS SOCCER
Home matches are in bold
Big Eight conference matches are in italics
-home games are at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium unless otherwise specified
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified
-
Aug. 20: Annual Alumni game, 12 pm
Aug. 23: @ Monona Grove
Aug. 25: vs. Elkhorn (at Sun Prairie East High School)
Aug. 27: vs. Sauk Prairie, 1 pm
Sept. 1: @ Madison West (at Madison College)
Sept. 2: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD
Sept. 3: Invitational @ Waunakee High School, time TBD
Sept. 6: vs. Beloit Memorial
Sept. 8: @ Janesville Parker
Sept. 13: vs. La Follette
Sept. 15: @ Verona
Sept. 20: vs. Sun Prairie West
Sept. 22: @ Madison East (as Breese Stevens Field)
Sept. 24: @ DeForest, 4 pm
Sept. 28: vs. Madison Memorial
Sept. 30: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 5 pm
Oct. 1: Invitational @ De Pere High School, 9 am
Oct. 4: vs. Evansville
Oct. 8: @ Oak Creek, 5 pm
Oct. 11: vs. Janesville Craig
Oct. 13: @ Middleton
--
FOOTBALL
Home games are in bold
Badger - Large conference games are in italics
(all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted)
--
Aug. 12: Scrimmage vs. Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton, 10 am
Thursday, Aug. 18: vs. Monona Grove
Aug. 26: vs. Mukwonago
Sept. 2: vs. Waunakee
Sept. 9: at Beaver Dam
Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West
Sept. 23: at Oregon
Sept. 30: vs. Milton (Homecoming)
Oct. 7: at Watertown
Oct. 14: at Stoughton
--
GIRLS GOLF
Home meets are in bold
Big Eight conference meets are in italics
-
Aug. 11: Invitational @ Watertown Country Club, 8:15 am
Aug. 16: Match vs. Sun Prairie West, Janesville Craig @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am
Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker, La Follette @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9 am
Aug. 30: vs. Beloit Memorial, Madison West @ Sun Prairie Country Club, 9:30 am
Sept. 8: vs. Verona @ Odana Hills Golf Course, 2 pm
Sept. 9: Invitational @ Lake Windsor Golf Club, 8:30 am
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Pleasant View Golf Course, 9:30 am
Sept. 13: vs. Middleton @ Yahara Golf Course, 2 pm
Sept. 14: Invitational @ Portage Country Club, 9 am
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Riverside Country Club, 7:45 am
Sept. 22: Big Eight Conference meet @ Evansville Golf Club, 9 am
Sept. 28: WIAA regionals @ Reedsburg Country Club, time TBD
Oct. 3: WIAA sectionals @ Pleasant View Golf Course, time TBD
--
GIRLS SWIMMING
Home meets in bold
Big Eight conference meets in italics
-
Aug. 26: vs. Madison West, 5 pm
Sept. 2: Triple-dual with Janesville Craig and Verona @ Verona, 5:30 pm
Sept. 9: @ Janesville Parker, 5:30 pm
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield East High School, 9 am
Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West, 5:30 pm
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am
Sept. 23: @ La Follette, 5:30 pm
Oct. 1: Invitational @ Middleton High School, 11 am
Oct. 7: Home triple-dual with Middleton and Madison Memorial, 5:30 pm
Oct. 8: Invitational @ Beloit Memorial High School, 11 am
Oct. 14: Home triple-dual with Madison East and Beloit Memorial, 5:30 pm
Oct. 28: Big Eight Conference dive meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 6 pm
Oct. 29: Big Eight Conference swim meet @ Beloit Memorial High School, 1 pm
Nov. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Middleton High School, 1 pm
Nov. 12: WIAA state finals @ Waukesha South High School, 3:30 pm
--
GIRLS TENNIS
Home matches are in bold
Big Eight conference matches are in italics
-matches are at 4 pm unless otherwise specified
-
Aug. 16: vs. Madison West
Aug. 17: vs. McFarland
Aug. 19: Invitational
Aug. 20: Invitational
Aug. 23: vs. Janesville Parker
Aug. 25: Quad @ Sun Prairie West High School, 9 am
Aug. 29: @ La Follette
Aug. 30: vs. Verona
Sept. 1: @ Sun Prairie West
Sept. 8: @ Madison Memorial
Sept. 15: @ Janesville Craig (at Palmer Park Courts)
Sept. 28: Big Eight Conference meet @ Madison East, 9:30 am
Sept. 29: Big Eight Conference meet @ Nielsen Tennis Courts, 12 pm
Oct. 3: WIAA subsectionals @ Sun Prairie West High School, time TBD
Oct. 5: WIAA sectionals @ Stoughton High School, time TBD
--
VOLLEYBALL
Home games are in bold
Big Eight conference games are in italics
-all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise specified
-
Aug. 20: Scrimmage @ Waunakee High School, 9 am
Aug. 23: Invitational @ Whitewater High School, 5 pm
Aug. 26: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 10 am
Aug. 27: Invitational @ Sun Prairie East High School, 9 am
Sept. 1: vs. Madison West
Sept. 6: @ Beloit Memorial
Sept. 8: vs. Janesville Parker
Sept. 10: Invitational @ Brookfield Central High School, 8:30 am
Sept. 13: @ La Follette
Sept. 15: vs. Verona
Sept. 16: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 4 pm
Sept. 17: Invitational @ Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 am
Sept. 20: @ Sun Prairie West
Sept. 22: vs. Madison East
Sept. 29: @ Madison Memorial
Oct. 11: @ Janesville Craig
Oct. 13: vs. Middleton
Oct. 15: Big Eight Conference meet @ Janesville Parker High School, 8 am
Oct. 20: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 22: WIAA regionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 27: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD
Oct. 29: WIAA sectionals, time and location TBD
