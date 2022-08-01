York County has a growing number parks and recreation areas. Now there’s a new director

York County has a new leader to run the growing footprint of parks it operates.

Katherine Jones is the new parks and recreation director for the county. Jones starts in the new role Aug. 8. Jones will manage operations and maintenance of parks run by the county or, as in the case of Lake Wylie, special tax districts set up through the county. Jones will work in planning, design and construction of capital projects.

Assistant county manager Mike Moore said Jones will be a great addition to county staff.

“Her knowledge and skills, combined with her parks and recreation experiences, make her the ideal strategic and visionary leader York County is seeking to oversee our Parks Department,” Moore said.

Jones has nine years experience in county parks and recreation, most recently as deputy director of parks and recreation with Lancaster County. Jones worked in daily operations, budgeting and management of capital projects there.

“I am excited about the opportunity and looking forward to making an impact here in York County,” Jones said.

Jones is a University of South Carolina graduate and is certified as a parks and recreation professional, and certified pool operator. Jones is vice president of the executive board of the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.

York County Council for many years pushed back on the idea of having a specific parks and recreation department, despite having Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill. In recent years, though, the county shifted toward new or improved recreation sites.

Some of that push came with Duke Energy federal licensing efforts that provided recreation space along the Catawba River, like at Allison Creek where the county will partner with Duke to expand waterfront recreation. The special tax district approved by Lake Wylie voters brought in properties like Field Day Park to the county. Then, there’s the county effort that could almost warrant a recreation department on its own.

Planning continues for the nearly 2,000-acre Catawba Bend Preserve on the Rock Hill side of the Catawba. That property will become a public nature preserve with access to the river, trails, camping and other amenities.

