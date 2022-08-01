ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

York County has a growing number parks and recreation areas. Now there’s a new director

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

York County has a new leader to run the growing footprint of parks it operates.

Katherine Jones is the new parks and recreation director for the county. Jones starts in the new role Aug. 8. Jones will manage operations and maintenance of parks run by the county or, as in the case of Lake Wylie, special tax districts set up through the county. Jones will work in planning, design and construction of capital projects.

Assistant county manager Mike Moore said Jones will be a great addition to county staff.

“Her knowledge and skills, combined with her parks and recreation experiences, make her the ideal strategic and visionary leader York County is seeking to oversee our Parks Department,” Moore said.

Jones has nine years experience in county parks and recreation, most recently as deputy director of parks and recreation with Lancaster County. Jones worked in daily operations, budgeting and management of capital projects there.

“I am excited about the opportunity and looking forward to making an impact here in York County,” Jones said.

Jones is a University of South Carolina graduate and is certified as a parks and recreation professional, and certified pool operator. Jones is vice president of the executive board of the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.

York County Council for many years pushed back on the idea of having a specific parks and recreation department, despite having Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill. In recent years, though, the county shifted toward new or improved recreation sites.

Some of that push came with Duke Energy federal licensing efforts that provided recreation space along the Catawba River, like at Allison Creek where the county will partner with Duke to expand waterfront recreation. The special tax district approved by Lake Wylie voters brought in properties like Field Day Park to the county. Then, there’s the county effort that could almost warrant a recreation department on its own.

Planning continues for the nearly 2,000-acre Catawba Bend Preserve on the Rock Hill side of the Catawba. That property will become a public nature preserve with access to the river, trails, camping and other amenities.

Ready to get outside this weekend? Here are some Earth Day activities in the Rock Hill area

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Government
City
Lake Wylie, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
cn2.com

Chester City Councilman Securing Funds to Clean Up His Community

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester City councilman is securing $100,000 of American Rescue funds to help clean up his community. He says the funds will pay to destroy dilapidated properties, in an effort to reduce crime and help property values in the growing county. Chester city councilman,...
CHESTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Field Day#Earth Day#Parks Department#The Executive Board#Parks Association#York County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
cn2.com

Goal Reached – Rock Hill Woman Purchases Wheelchair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman who recently asked the community for help in getting a power wheelchair has reached her fundraiser goal of almost $4,000. Veronica Morris recently shared her story with CN2 News “Freedom is only a Wheelchair Away for Rock Hill Woman” said she can only walk about 15 minutes at a time due to the arthritis in her hands, hips, and feet, causing her to rely heavily on a wheel chair. Her physical disabilities make it hard for her to push herself in a wheelchair, which is why she reached out to the community to raise money on GoFundMe for a motorized wheelchair.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
61
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy