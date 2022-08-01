ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Targets On These Travel-Related Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn

As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple To $177? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $173 to $177. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.8% to $160.16 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $50 to $54. However, Piper Sandler analyst...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Booking Holdings Inc#Bkng#Expedia Group Inc#Lyft Inc#Uber Technologies Inc#Airbnb Inc#Abnb
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why DoorDash Stock Is Surging

DoorDash Inc DASH shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results. DoorDash said second-quarter revenue jumped 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.52 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The online food delivery company reported a net loss...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Expedia Stock Is Flying After Hours

Expedia Group Inc EXPE shares are trading higher after hours Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Expedia said first-quarter revenue was up 51% year-over-year and up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
STOCKS
Benzinga

India's Central Bank Hikes Rates By 50 Bps To Stem Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India, the Indian central bank, hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% as the Monetary Policy Committee agreed on the withdrawal of accommodation so that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that external debt...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy