ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Upland Reports Being A Blockchain Metaverse That Is Designed For Mass Markets With A Mobile First Strategy And An Inclusive Economy

By Jacinta Sherris
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Meta#Finance Stocks#Design#Virtual Economy#Mobile#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Meta Platforms Inc#Unity Software Inc#U And Fastly Inc#Uplandme Inc#Upx
Benzinga

Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit

Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Benzinga

Nio Gets Closer To Making Smartphones By Setting Up $100M Mobile Tech Firm

Nio Inc NIO has incorporated a new arm that could possibly aid the Chinese electric vehicle maker's efforts to manufacture smartphones, CnEVPost reported on Thursday. What Happened: The company has set up Nio Mobile Technologies Co Ltd with a registered capital of $100 million, as per the report, which cited data provider Qichacha.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China's military drills near Taiwan disrupt key shipping lanes

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait and give the island a wide berth, disrupting key trading routes for cargo and commodities sailing around the world, analysts said.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy