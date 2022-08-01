McKinney Near Oregon Border Now Over 55-Thousand Acres; Two Dead

www.ksro.com
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires; Waldo Lake Wilderness now closed
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state that have now closed the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area in the Willamette National Forest and continue to shut down a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. The Beech Creek fire, which began Monday and has burned...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 4, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
KXL
Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
Two dead in California's largest wildfire this year
Firefighters faced "extremely dangerous" conditions Monday as they battled to save a community of 8,000 residents, with lightning strikes threatening to worsen a blaze that has already killed at least two people and become California's biggest fire of the year. "These conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and extremely strong, causing fire to spread in any direction," said CalFire, an interagency website that collates fire information.
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
kezi.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
oregontoday.net
