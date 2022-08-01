McKinney Near Oregon Border Now Over 55-Thousand Acres; Two Dead

Firefighters faced "extremely dangerous" conditions Monday as they battled to save a community of 8,000 residents, with lightning strikes threatening to worsen a blaze that has already killed at least two people and become California's biggest fire of the year. "These conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and extremely strong, causing fire to spread in any direction," said CalFire, an interagency website that collates fire information.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO