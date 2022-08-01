Cody Cubs Open Regional Tournament Play Friday vs. Idaho

mybighornbasin.com
Cody Golf: 2022 Season Schedule
It’s hard to believe but the fall sports season is right around the corner. The Cody Golf teams will be one of the first sports in action as they hit the links for their first official practice of the season on Monday August 8th. Their first competitions is the...
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
Interview with Ally Boysen on Commitment to UW
Last week it was announced that Cody Filly, Ally Boysen had committed to the University of Wyoming for Soccer. Boysen has been a standout for Filly Soccer the last several years earning All-State honors in both the 2021 & 22 seasons. I had the pleasure of sitting down with the incoming senior to talk to her about the signing, her final year of high school and more. Ally, on what it means to be officially committed.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Wyoming’s US Congressional race to feature at Washington Park forum Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican candidates for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are invited to the Washington Park Bandshell for a forum Wednesday, Aug. 3. This is part of the Natrona County Republican Women’s Politics in the Park series, which runs every Wednesday through Aug....
World Class Magician Elliott Hunter to Perform in Cody
The world class magician and illusionist Elliott Hunter has plans to route his tour to the Wynona Thompson Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. His show will help raise funds for Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer group (CASA). Performances run August 12th and 13th and 100% of ticket sales will go to support CASA.
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
Car drives into irrigation ditch outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the morning of Wednesday, August 3, emergency crews responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had driven off Highway 20/26 and into a large irrigation canal. According to a post from the Natrona County Fire District, on arrival, there was only a...
Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
Wyoming offering same-day registration, voting Tuesday through Primary Election Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Primary Election Day is about two weeks away, and Monday marks one voting-related deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the last day voters can register without also casting a vote on the same day. However, Monday is not the last day people can register to vote in Wyoming.
Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel Opens in Wyoming
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel, located at 123 W. E St. in Casper, Wyoming. Owned by West Center Hospitality Ops LLC, the hotel recently completed renovations and features 200 total guestrooms, including 22 suites. Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Taco John’s at CY Ave. permanently closes, employees to be transferred to other Casper locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Taco John’s location at 766 CY Ave. has permanently closed. The restaurant was stripped of its branding and signage sometime this week, and its Facebook page hours have been recently updated to “permanently closed.”. An employee reached by phone at the location confirmed...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
Park County Library Hosts Health Resource Guest Speakers
The Park County Library in Cody will hold an informational meeting about their Health Resource Center on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The event provides the opportunity to “learn about the variety of sources available in the Health Resources Area of the library,” PCLS states. Guest...
By Her Voting Record, Liz Cheney Is A Staunch Conservative But Her Rift With Trump May Be Too Much To Overcome
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The emotional weight of the moment was too much for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, breaking into tears as standing ovations rang down from the audience at the groundbreaking of The Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell Saturday. Among...
Beartrap Summer Festival welcoming 10 musical acts to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartrap Summer Festival will feature performances from 10 musical groups on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Saturday’s headliner will be rock group Asia featuring John Payne. On Sunday, country star Jo Dee Messina will headline the music festival. The full lineup for the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival is as follows:
Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
