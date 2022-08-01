3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY

danburycountry.com
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Pay to Park at Newburgh Waterfront? You Can Still Park Free, I Think
A big change has happened to the Newburgh waterfront. I'm not sure if I missed something but during my last trip to the Newburgh Waterfront, I noticed something that I never noticed before. Do you have to pay to park in the parking lots??. Since When?. Forgive me if this...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY
The Hudson Valley has beautiful views all year round. The best time to plan a road trip through the counties would be in the summer months. There's so much to see from historical sites, breathtaking gardens, and green, rolling hills. On this mini road trip, there are also unique places to stop along the way as well.
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Legendary Italian restaurant in Middletown to close after 71 years
Seventy-one years ago, Antonio "Tony" Boffa, and his wife Antoinette set up a small Italian restaurant on Railroad Avenue in Middletown, having nothing but "two tables and two nickels to rub together," said their daughter Donna Boffa Mabee. Antoinette ran the restaurant while Tony was in the kitchen, preparing home-cooked...
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
A Look at What Remains of Redding’s Historic Gilbert + Bennett Wire Mill
This is the story of Benjamin Gilbert, born in 1788, who learned the trades of a tanner, currier, and shoemaker in his youth. Then, shortly after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in 1812, he went into business for himself. Gilbert soon gave up his tannery business to build horsehair...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold at a convenience store in the Hudson Valley. The Take 5 ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Stewart's Shops, which is located at 6 Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, New York Lottery reported on Saturday, July 30. The lottery...
New ice cream flavor created by children at Astor Learning Center
Rhinebeck-based Del’s Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Co. has teamed with the nonprofit Astor Services for Children & Families in the creation of a new ice cream flavor called “A Scoop of Joy.”. The new product was created in collaboration with the children of Astor Learning Center, who...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
