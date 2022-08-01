ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Low-income North Dakota households stay connected with Affordable Connectivity Program

By Brendan Rodenberg
kxnet.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

New campaign aims to bring job seekers to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wide-open spaces, clean cities, and room to play are some of the positive traits listed in the “Find the Good Life in North Dakota” campaign. The Department of Commerce re-launched the program to help bring job seekers to the state to find employment. The...
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts

(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kxnet.com

Democrats want clarity on North Dakota abortion law

Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, , say clarity in needed to ensure care is not denied in or delayed in emergency situations. The request to Attorney General Drew Wrigley comes after a North Dakota judge last week put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephones#Health Plan#Fcc#Acp
wdayradionow.com

Attendance finished up this year at North Dakota State Fair in Minot

(Minot, ND) -- Higher attendance means more revenue for the North Dakota State Fair. Fair officials say attendance was up by nearly 36-hundred visitors this year. Over the nine days in Minot the State Fair's attendance was 314-thousand-271. The record was set in 2013 with over 320-thousand people. The 2023...
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kxnet.com

KX Conversation: North Dakota Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 2nd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with North Dakota Lottery Sales & Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy. Koppy discussed the contribution the lottery makes to the state, preparing to give people a chance to win a major jackpot and more.
LOTTERY
740thefan.com

2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts

Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
ANIMALS
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem talks about her intentions for the presidency

PIERRE, S.D.(CBSNews Radio)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out. Noem says she thinks former President...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy