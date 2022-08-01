ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire.

Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy.

Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following the incident.

The attack was caught on camera and went viral with well over 20 million views on social media world wide.

Kennedy was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.

The case against Little Caesars settled for a confidential amount several months ago. The case against the attacker Brittany Kennedy went to trial in Augusta, July 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 157

Corey
3d ago

maybe we need to be sue happy too if it's that's easy to become a millionaire over a beating. hmm I'll give 10% to whoever meets me at dominoes and beat me up.

Reply(18)
67
Talonda Chandler
3d ago

The business has an obligation to provide a reasonably safe environment for the customer to shop. When the business fails to meet that obligation, and the customer becomes injured, the customer may be able to sue the business for the resulting injuries……. Anyone can sue any company that they get hurt at, u might not get a win like she did.

Reply(6)
46
R D Waller
3d ago

Yeah I'm not sure how a pizza place is responsible for a husband's behavior but okay. I don't see how restaurant employees are responsible.

Reply(9)
33
