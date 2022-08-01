ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago
Happening in NWA: Arts Live Awards, First Friday

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Ultra Suede Party Band is giving you another chance to celebrate summer before it’s going, going, gone!. The concert Friday will feature a high-energy blend of songs you know and love. Head out to George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.
Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
Happening in NWA: The Chicks coming to Walmart AMP

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. The 13-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling artists The Chicks announced five new October tour dates with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks for...
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European Tour

WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European …. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Judge hands down $25.4 million judgement against …. Walmart laying off 200 employees. Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Wash. Co. Veterans Services comment...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Woman found dead in creek in Fort Smith

NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Judge hands down $25.4 million judgement against …. Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Wash. Co. Veterans Services comment on PACT Act. Local Little Free Pantries are in need of donations.
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
