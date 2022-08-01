Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday

www.nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Arts Live Awards, First Friday
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Ultra Suede Party Band is giving you another chance to celebrate summer before it’s going, going, gone!. The concert Friday will feature a high-energy blend of songs you know and love. Head out to George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.
Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
Happening in NWA: The Chicks coming to Walmart AMP
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. The 13-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling artists The Chicks announced five new October tour dates with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks for...
Crystal Bridges brings pop-up art experience to Fort Smith Public Library
Crystal Bridges brought its free pop-up art experience, CB to You, to the Fort Smith Public Library on August 4 with local artists and musicians.
Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year
TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off on Tuesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. with carnival rides, traditional grape stomping and grape-flavored ice cream. All the same food and festivities will be back for the 123rd year of the festival, except this year, there’ll be a whole lot more of it. Festival chairman, […]
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Drive-thru event offers schools supplies to kids
Single parents pick up school supplies for their kids in Bentonville on August 4.
Sheep dog disaster team heads to Kentucky
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Sheep Dog Disaster Response Team of Rogers is all set to hit the road to Kentucky tomorrow morning August 3rd, as flooding continues to be a problem. This team is made up of a variety of different jobs throughout the community. Some members are retired while others are full-time workers. […]
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European Tour
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European …. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Judge hands down $25.4 million judgement against …. Walmart laying off 200 employees. Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Wash. Co. Veterans Services comment...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Upcoming Fort Smith road closures to create travel delays
Fort Smith officials multiple roads will have delays Wednesday, August 10.
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
