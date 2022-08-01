ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

WIBW

Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
AUBURN, KS
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Issac Fountaine; 46; Topek. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. IMAGE UNAVAILABLE. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested while in Riley County Jail

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old man faces serious charges after being arrested while confined to the Riley County Jail. Jeremy Starks, 21, was in the Riley County Jail when he was arrested on a Sedgwick County District Court warrant. Starks is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. The warrant holds a bond […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Thefts result in loss of more than $27K of items in Riley Co.

Around 9:00 am on Monday, August 1st, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan for the report of a theft. A 37-year old female reported multiple items were stolen from her truck bed, including a 75" Samsung Television, Samsung Notebook Pro 9, two large blue suitcases, a backpack, a black and pink Victoria's Secret handbag, a laptop briefcase, military uniforms, and piggy banks were stolen from her truck bed.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
