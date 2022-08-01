Woman arrested for shooting ex-boyfriend during argument

www.brproud.com
brproud.com
BR Police: Vehicular pursuit ends in capture of murder suspect, crash with injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) say a Thursday (August 4) vehicular pursuit ended in a crash that left three people injured and led to the capture of a murder suspect. BRPD said they were pursuing a murder suspect tied the Sunday, July 31 shooting that...
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
wbrz.com
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
wbrz.com
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted on an attempted murder charge. Police said Lawrence Terrell Buie (Dino) is also wanted on a being a felon in possession of a weapon charge. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can […]
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
brproud.com
Baker man arrested after allegedly biting mother of his child
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man was arrested after allegedly biting his child’s mother. Clarence Johnson, 32, of Baker was arrested after a recent investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The investigation centered around Johnson and an alleged victim of domestic abuse. Johnson...
KTBS
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose death; third overdose on record
BATON ROUGE, La. - Public outrage is boiling over as people are asking how a mother was able to keep custody of her son after she was reported to state child services at least three times before her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. With...
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
brproud.com
Suspect accused of vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartment complex wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are attempting to identify a male suspect connected to several vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries took place at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously...
brproud.com
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
brproud.com
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
brproud.com
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten...
WDSU
Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old
BOGALUSA, La. — A 14-year-old who was shot back in June was taken off life support and died in Bogalusa Sunday night, according to police. The Bogalusa Police Department said that officers responded to Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road after a report that shots were fired in the area on June 26.
brproud.com
BRPD search for missing 47-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman with disabilities. Police said Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Maple Street wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14
Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
brproud.com
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
wbrz.com
'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
brproud.com
Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
