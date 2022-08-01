Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women

www.nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Arts Live Awards, First Friday
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Ultra Suede Party Band is giving you another chance to celebrate summer before it’s going, going, gone!. The concert Friday will feature a high-energy blend of songs you know and love. Head out to George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year
Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Local Little Free Pantries are in need of donations. A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson …. Voting begins for Fort Smith, Siloam Springs elections. $2 million water project in Decatur. NWA transplants helping region’s growth.
Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
New NWA pub doles out tacos and shots for breakfast
If you ask me, tacos belong at any meal of the day — and definitely at Saturday brunch.The scene: The Shire Gastropub is at the downtown Rogers address that was previously home to Moonbroch Pub. The look and feel — eclectic, casual bar — is similar, but the menu is new, as are the management and owners.The pub plans themed nights, live music and trivia in addition to its arcade and pool tables. The pickled onions and cilantro — yes. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosThe verdict: The chorizo egg tacos are just the right amount of spice for breakfast and aren't too...
Drive-thru event offers schools supplies to kids
Single parents pick up school supplies for their kids in Bentonville on August 4.
Racism, Christianity and Reparations
The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European Tour
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews Razorbacks European …. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Judge hands down $25.4 million judgement against …. Walmart laying off 200 employees. Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Wash. Co. Veterans Services comment...
National Night Out: Spend time with law enforcement
Today is National Night Out, an event aiming to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement. To learn more about the event we had Bella Vista’s police chief, James Graves join the show today.
Retired Springdale teachers ask graduates for donations to help current teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Leecie Henson is a retired teacher who taught for 16 years at Springdale High School. She, along with a group of retired teachers, has asked for donations from graduates of the school. Henson believes it's important to show teachers that they have support, especially after the pandemic caused changes to the district.
Arkansas Family Comes Together to Aid 13-Year-Old Sole Survivor of House Fire
After a house fire killed six of her family members, the sole survivor is being supported by her relatives. According to 40 / 29 News, a fire destroyed a home in Arkansas, leaving six people dead and investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Department have been looking into the source of the fire.
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
Grandfather responds to School Safety report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
Volunteers from Arkansas travel to aid in aftermath of deadly Kentucky floods
ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed 10 volunteers from Northwest Arkansas to Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning to aid in the aftermath of a flood that has killed at least 37. Sergeant Major Lance Nutt is the CEO and Founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The national nonprofit...
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder after Taco Bell shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 19-year-old was arrested with several counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Fayetteville Taco Bell on Thursday, July 28 at around 3 a.m. Fayetteville police say workers at the Taco Bell on Colorado Avenue off Wedington were outside on a break when they were approached by two men who started threatening them.
12 softball players named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 12 Arkansas softball student-athletes earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for the 2021-22 academic year, the organization announced Monday. Taylor Ellsworth, Marlene Friedman, Hannah Gammill, Danielle Gibson, Abby Gordon, Cally Kildow, Raigan Kramer, Audrie LaValley, Hannah McEwen, KB Sides, Ally...
