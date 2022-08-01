local.nixle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
Family of teen who drowned at N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Jersey Shore Man Was Intoxicated, Unlicensed In Deadly Head-On Crash: Report
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Stafford are investigating a hit and run crash with...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine
LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
Dump Truck Takes Out Utility Poles, Snarling Morning Commute in Monroe Township
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe have closed traffic on Glassboro Road (Route 322)...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN McDONALD’S PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at McDonalds on Rt 37 near Bowling Green. It is unclear if the cars pulled off into McDonalds parking lot from Route 37 or if the accident actually happened in the McDonald’s parking lot. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Comments / 0