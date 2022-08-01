ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire

BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER

Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
City
Ship Bottom, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT

Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Playgrounds#Beach Blvd#Bottom Police Department#3322 For Non Emergency
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine

LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN McDONALD’S PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at McDonalds on Rt 37 near Bowling Green. It is unclear if the cars pulled off into McDonalds parking lot from Route 37 or if the accident actually happened in the McDonald’s parking lot. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR

Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy