K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Lands on Bednarik Award Watch List

JCHS announces school-wide student expectations for the 2022-2023 year
As Junction City High School prepares for the new school year there be school-wide expectations implemented to help students remain focused and academic driven. In an announcement on the school's Facebook page the JCHS administration said all students will be required to wear their student identification card. Those ID's must be visible at all times and will serve multiple purposes ranging from use as lunch and library cards to access to all events. A lanyard will be required for their ID at the start of the school year.
Back to School carnival will be held at JCHS
There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston said the first event of this type was held last year and had a tremendous turnout. "We're hoping to do a follow-up and make this an annual event. We'll have vendors, representatives from all of our schools, music." There will also be a dunk tank, popcorn, cotton candy and a DJ along with performances from the JCHS J-Steppers and JCHS Marching Band.
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Tuesday is primary election day
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election on Tuesday. In Geary, Riley and Morris Counties voters will cast ballots in the 68th District Kansas House race between Republicans Nathan Butler, Junction City and John Seibel, Burdick. The winner will advance to the November general election against Michael Seymour II, Council Grove.
2 hospitalized after crash during I-70 police chase
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident during a law enforcement pursuit just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 BMW 645 Series driven by Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 actively fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Temporary detour will be in effect overnight at Fort Riley
Fort Riley has issused a social media reminder that said due to maintenance on Henry Drive, inbound and outbound traffic will be temporarily detoured around the airfield starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday and continuing until 5 a.m., Thursday.
Chuck Otte issues his July weather summary
To answer everyone’s pressing weather question, yes, July was hotter than average, but it was not as much above average as May and June were. Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent, said fortunately, much of the region received nearly normal precipitation during the month although distribution through the month wasn’t necessarily ideal.
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
Former Junction City Mayor Harold Wilson passes away
Former Junction City mayor and Economic Development Commission Chairman, Harold Wilson, has died. He was 95. According to a check with Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions he passed away on Friday. Arrangements are pending. Wilson served three one -year terms as mayor including April 1966 to April 1967, April 1972...
Employee anniversary recipients are being recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the August Employment Anniversary recipients.
Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Bingo Night at the Museum is set for Thursday
Geary County Historical Society will be hosting their annual Bingo fundraiser this Thursday/ Doors open at 6pm and games begin at 6:30. Officials reported that prizes were generously donated by local businesses including: AutoZone, B&B Theatres, Billy Sims BBQ, Burkes Outlet, Casey's, Cracker Barrel, Domino's Pizza, Pioneer Quick Lube, Donut Palace, Geary Rehab and Fitness, Locked Manhattan, Magnolia's, Marco's Pizza, O'Reilly, Orscheln, Robby's Cheesecake, Rolling Meadows Golf Course, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Waters Hardware, Twitches, and Screen Machine.
Outdoor burning will not be allowed Tuesday in Geary County
High winds are in the forecast for Tuesday so outdoor burning will not be allowed in Geary County. The information is provided by the Rural Fire Department.
GCH asks for city funding help but none is committed at this point
Junction City Commissioners received a request Tuesday night for up to $3 million to help fund operating expenses at Geary Community Hospital for the remainder of this year. The money would help GCH reach Jan. 1 at which time Stormont Vail Health would assume operation of the hospital. The city...
