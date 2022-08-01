Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half. Kai is a super sweet boy that absolutely loves to be close to you. He is a great cuddler and will curl up on the couch and watch a movie with the family. Kai loves to play, especially if you throw a stick for him to chase! He loves the water too! Kai is a strong, high-energy dog that needs regular exercise. He’s a great car rider and would love to check out all your favorite parks, hiking trails or swimming spots! Kai loves to get out of the house and meet new people.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO