Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August

WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Kai
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kai is a 5-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for a forever family of his own for over a year and a half. Kai is a super sweet boy that absolutely loves to be close to you. He is a great cuddler and will curl up on the couch and watch a movie with the family. Kai loves to play, especially if you throw a stick for him to chase! He loves the water too! Kai is a strong, high-energy dog that needs regular exercise. He’s a great car rider and would love to check out all your favorite parks, hiking trails or swimming spots! Kai loves to get out of the house and meet new people.
WIS-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s 1000 backpack give-a-way and back to school drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on as many schools get ready for the school year and many parents are scrambling to find school supplies. Forward City Church will be giving away 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies and left-over items will be donated to local schools. The event...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tips to organizing college dorms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many schools are ready to kick off the new school year, but the little ones aren’t the only ones going back. Many freshmen are headed to college for the first time and living in smaller living spaces. Professional organizer, Kinsley Turnipseed with My Other Mother...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State Fair hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair. This year’s fair will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. “The fun, friendships and excitement of working at the South Carolina...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Susie!
Lexington, CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Susie! This 13-week-old pointer-mix puppy is at Lexington County Animal Services, ready to find her forever home. Shelter staff say she was brought in as a stray. Susie is already spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Lexington County Animal Services is holding a Back-to-School special for...
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
WIS-TV
Richland County joins nationwide climate mapping, weather data to help with extreme heat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County announced it is joining a nationwide effort to collect weather data and help communities experiencing extreme heat. On Saturday, August 6, volunteers will use vehicle mounted sensors as they drive across the county. The group of around 20 people will collect temperature, humidity and provide GPS data to map urban heat islands.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
coladaily.com
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
WIS-TV
Unlimited Hands-on Science, helping to make science fun for the youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re talking about all things back-to-school this week. When it comes to school subjects, science may be a challenge for some students, but there is a local program that’s making science more fun and hands-on. Unlimited Hands-on Science is an organization that aims to...
kool1027.com
Food Box Giveaway Announced
Mount Moriah Outreach Inc. will hold an emergency food box giveaway at 130pm on August 6th and 20th at 813 Broad Street in Camden. This will be drive through only, so enter from the York Street Parking lot. Residents claiming boxes must live in Kershaw County, and require a signature. One box per family, and the boxes are given out on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. For more information call 803-432-4454.
WIS-TV
End-of-summer drinks that are tasty and pack a punch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you tired of being tired? Then let’s go bottoms up on drinks that are creative, cooling, and healthy. If you’re too hot to eat a full meal, there are alternatives that will still give you your nutrition. Beating the heat is possible when...
WIS-TV
Missing Sumter Co. man found safe
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said Millard Hunter was located safely Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. Someone at the education building at Shaw AFB recognized him and was able to notify authorities. Hunter is with his family and receiving medical attention. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Second annual Sanaa Walk for slain teens and their families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother is finding her voice after her life was changed forever when her daughter was killed. Now, she’s leading the charge with her organization, M.O.S.T. (mothers of slain teens) and joining forces with other families that have experienced tragedy to ensure other families never have to go through the same thing.
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
abccolumbia.com
Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
