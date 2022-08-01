ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

By Callie Cassick, John Ferrannini
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — If you’re trying to fill that piggy bank, Ohio is not the worst place to be when it comes to living on savings alone, according to Consumer Affairs .

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.

Consumer Affairs shows where you’d fare better and worse if you only had your savings to live on. (Graphic courtesy of Consumer Affairs)

The cash runs out even more quickly in Hawaii at 62.5 days. Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, D.C. (72.1 days, and technically not a U.S. state), Massachusetts (73.6 days), New Jersey (74.8 days), Connecticut (76.3 days), Maryland (77.9 days), Washington (79 days), New York (79.9 days), and Colorado (80.8 days).

So where should you go if you just lost your job, or otherwise just happen to only have $9,647 to live on?

In Wyoming, you can make it for 109.7 days. The Equality State is rounded out by Arkansas (109.6 days), South Dakota (109.3 days), North Dakota (108.6 days), Montana (107.3 days), and Iowa (104.8 days), Kansas (104.4 days), West Virginia (103.9 days), Wisconsin (103.0 days), Ohio (102.9 days).

On average, Americans can make it 91 days before going broke while paying the most basic expenses.

In a reversal, members of the millennial generation have more in general savings ($9,900) than members of the previous generation, Generation X ($9,400), according to the Consumer Affairs survey data. However, this does not count retirement savings, for which Gen X has $50,500 on average compared to millennials’ $28,100.

The biggest generational divide is between Generation Z, who follow millennials and Baby Boomers, who precede Generation X. Generation Z has, on average, $3,400 in savings and $12,300 saved for retirement, and Boomers have $10,200 in savings and $52,500 saved for retirement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

