Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart County teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart County teenager.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance. He is described as a 15-year-old Black male. He’s 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen carrying a silver suitcase and wearing a Trump 2020 T shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights.
He was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Antonio Mikell, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
