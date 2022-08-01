Dixon Park District to open new facility

www.ourquadcities.com
Historic house earns Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods, a news release says. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.
Volunteers needed for Floatzilla
River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the 13th-annual Floatzilla on Saturday, Aug. 20. Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island.
City gets $250,000 for bike-trail project
The Engineering Department has learned the City of Clinton has been awarded a Transportation Alternative Grant in the amount of $250,000 for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project. Grant funds will pay for approximately 42% of the total project cost (estimated at $600,000). A walking/biking path in this area...
The Salvation Army, Walmart team for back-to-school Stuff the Bus project
The Salvation Army and all Quad City Walmarts will team up for the Stuff the Bus back-to-school supplies campaign this weekend, Friday-Sunday. The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the public to support local youth heading into the school year, a news release says. This community campaign will help ease the financial burden parents are experiencing as a new school year begins, and ensure area children are equipped and ready.
RI superintendent talks new school year
Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, joined Local 4 News This Morning in the studio to talk about the new school year that just kicked off Wednesday. He talked about how close things are to pre-pandemic ways at the start of the school year, what parents...
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
RI preps for archery deer hunting season
The City of Rock Island will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 archery deer hunting season on Monday. You can pick up an application at the front desk of the Rock Island Police Department, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office or online at rigov.org. All potential hunters must return completed...
QC Rock Academy to have bigger youth festival in Rock Island
For the past couple years, the QC Rock Academy has held a kickoff to summer concert at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. For the first time, Rock Academy director Greg Hipskind is planning a goodbye to summer at the park, with a new Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event is expected to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
120+ performances, events coming in free QC Alternating Currents fest
The 2022 Alternating Currents festival will showcase 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 18-21, at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in Downtown Davenport and Rock Island. “Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase the businesses and vibrant...
WATCH HERE: Galesburg promotes the city with new videos
Community promotional videos are now available on the home page of the City of Galesburg website. The videos, created by CGI Communications, Inc., highlight the many components that shape Galesburg, including visitor attractions, history, economic development, education, and community organizations, a news release says. “We wanted to communicate to the...
Moline’s 150th Anniversary
Communications Coordinator, Tory Brecht, sat down with us to talk about how the city of Moline is gearing for a their week long celebration.
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Moline hires assistant city administrator
Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Passing of influential children’s literacy leader mourned
Friends and family of Rochelle Murray — a lifelong champion of children’s literacy — are mourning the death of the former Davenport children’s librarian. Murray, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. “Rochelle served the community her entire life: as...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Tips for drivers as kids return to school
Kids are back in school in Rock Island, so the police department is reminding drivers of the best ways to keep students safe. “The greatest threat children face today is motor vehicle crashes,” Rock Island Police Department Police Chief Richard Landi said in a news release. “The problem escalates during the months children are in school.”
Former mayor is nominee for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
The Muscatine County Democratic Party has announced Diana Broderson will represent the party as its 2022 nominee for the position of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors – District 1. On Tuesday, Muscatine Democrats held a virtual reconvening of delegates to make the nomination, a news release says. Kelcey Brackett,...
One westbound lane of I-80 bridge to close for patching
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the westbound right lane of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in Rock Island County will be closed overnight for deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which...
