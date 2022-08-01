ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Teenager

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago
www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Circumstances In Walorski’s Fatal Crash Clarified

ELKHART COUNTY — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information on the vehicle crash that took the lives of U.S. Rep. 2nd District Jackie Walorski; her two staff members, Zachery Potts, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, Washington, D.C.; and Edith Schmucker, Nappanee, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 6400 block of East McKenna Road, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $3,200. 3:53 a.m. Friday, July 29, 100 block of EMS B6A Lane, Leesburg. The theft of a cellphone occurred. It was found...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following accident:. 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, North Huntington Street, north of East Main Street, Syracuse. Drivers: Mara L. Lumbard, 34, Prairie Drive, Syracuse; and Amberly D. Desomer, 45, EMS D23 Lane, Syracuse. Lumbard was traveling north on North Huntington Street when she rear-ended Desomer’s vehicle. Desomer was checked by medics at the scene for neck pain. Damage under $750.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Accused Of Battering Woman In Front Of Four Children

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman while in the presence of four children. Ramandeep Singh, 39, 205 N. Lake St., Syracuse, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime, and possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
SYRACUSE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart

WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Congresswoman Walorski Among Four Killed In Traffic Accident Near Nappanee

NAPPANEE — 2nd District Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was one of four people killed in a car crash on SR 19 north of Nappanee Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. Wakorski had attended a ribbon-cutting event at Louis Dreyfus Company, Claypool, an hour before the collision. Also killed was Zachery Potts,...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rochester Man Arrested On Escape Charge

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who fled from the Fulton County Courthouse after being sentenced has been apprehended. Timothy Edgar Bradley, 53, 6839 N. 200E, Rochester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. On April 18, a Rochester Police detective...
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy

MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chad Bibler — UPDATED

Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
GROVE CITY, OH
inkfreenews.com

Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow

WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Faubion

Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
NEW PARIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert
inkfreenews.com

Lorna Craig — UPDATED

Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kimberly Leed

Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Kosciusko County

WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Impacted counties include Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, and Noble Counties. Frequent lightning is possible and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Kuhn — PENDING

Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inkfreenews.com

Gerry Meadows — PENDING

Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry L. Millington — PENDING

Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Addilyn Kubley

Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gloria Martin

Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy