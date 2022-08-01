Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Teenager

www.inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Circumstances In Walorski’s Fatal Crash Clarified
ELKHART COUNTY — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information on the vehicle crash that took the lives of U.S. Rep. 2nd District Jackie Walorski; her two staff members, Zachery Potts, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, Washington, D.C.; and Edith Schmucker, Nappanee, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 6400 block of East McKenna Road, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $3,200. 3:53 a.m. Friday, July 29, 100 block of EMS B6A Lane, Leesburg. The theft of a cellphone occurred. It was found...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following accident:. 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, North Huntington Street, north of East Main Street, Syracuse. Drivers: Mara L. Lumbard, 34, Prairie Drive, Syracuse; and Amberly D. Desomer, 45, EMS D23 Lane, Syracuse. Lumbard was traveling north on North Huntington Street when she rear-ended Desomer’s vehicle. Desomer was checked by medics at the scene for neck pain. Damage under $750.
Man Accused Of Battering Woman In Front Of Four Children
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman while in the presence of four children. Ramandeep Singh, 39, 205 N. Lake St., Syracuse, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime, and possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart
WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
Congresswoman Walorski Among Four Killed In Traffic Accident Near Nappanee
NAPPANEE — 2nd District Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was one of four people killed in a car crash on SR 19 north of Nappanee Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. Wakorski had attended a ribbon-cutting event at Louis Dreyfus Company, Claypool, an hour before the collision. Also killed was Zachery Potts,...
Rochester Man Arrested On Escape Charge
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who fled from the Fulton County Courthouse after being sentenced has been apprehended. Timothy Edgar Bradley, 53, 6839 N. 200E, Rochester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. On April 18, a Rochester Police detective...
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow
WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
Beverly Faubion
Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Impacted counties include Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, and Noble Counties. Frequent lightning is possible and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are...
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Jerry L. Millington — PENDING
Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
