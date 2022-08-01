K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Lands on Bednarik Award Watch List

Around 9:00 am on Monday, August 1st, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan for the report of a theft. A 37-year old female reported multiple items were stolen from her truck bed, including a 75" Samsung Television, Samsung Notebook Pro 9, two large blue suitcases, a backpack, a black and pink Victoria's Secret handbag, a laptop briefcase, military uniforms, and piggy banks were stolen from her truck bed.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO