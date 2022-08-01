K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Lands on Bednarik Award Watch List

littleapplepost.com
Related
K-State launches effort to support growth of meat processors in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rush to locally produced meat partly necessitated more than two years ago by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned consumer’s interest in direct-to-consumer processing businesses, said a group of Kansas State University experts. Dustin Pendell, an agricultural economist with K-State Research and...
Manhattan teacher named '22 Kansas History Teacher of the Year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has named Lori Rice, a K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, as the 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is dedicated to K-12 American history education. The History Teacher of the Year award...
Women in Business luncheon attendees challenged to find their 'Why'
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University's Head Volleyball Coach, Suzie Fritz addressed attendees at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon on Wednesday. Fritz says finding what motivates a person helps find what drive a person towards their goals. Determining what motivates people can be different for each...
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE REGION INCLUDING JUNCTION CITY AND MANHATTAN. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
2 hospitalized after crash during I-70 police chase
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident during a law enforcement pursuit just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 BMW 645 Series driven by Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 actively fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Riley County Arrest Report August 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RAMEY PHILIP STONER MURRELL, 43, Manhattan, DUI; 3rd in 10y;comp evidence blood/breath .08+; Bond $3,000. DONNITHAN MAURICE JONES, 29, Junction City, Possession of...
Thefts result in loss of more than $27K of items in Riley Co.
Around 9:00 am on Monday, August 1st, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan for the report of a theft. A 37-year old female reported multiple items were stolen from her truck bed, including a 75" Samsung Television, Samsung Notebook Pro 9, two large blue suitcases, a backpack, a black and pink Victoria's Secret handbag, a laptop briefcase, military uniforms, and piggy banks were stolen from her truck bed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Water Safari, Water Matters Day comes to Sunset Zoo this weekend
MANHATTAN - Sunset Zoo invites the community to join them for Water Safari and Water Matters Day on Saturday, August 6th from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Kids receive free admission with a paid adult admission all day Saturday. Water activities include splash zones, activity booths and the Manhattan Fire...
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Weekend of gun crimes reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes involving guns in Manhattan. On July 29, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported a 43-year-old woman threatened them with a gun during a road rage incident between the victims and suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
RCPD looking for teen wanted for aggravated robbery, assault
MANHATTAN _ The Riley County Police Department is searching for 18-year old Malachi Fielder of Manhattan. Fielder has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a July 28th aggravated robbery in Manhattan, charges on the warrant include: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. On...
Kansas battery suspect accused of attacking police officer
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a domestic incident that injured a police officer. On August 1, police responded with Osage County EMS to the 500 block of North 4th street in Carbondale due to reports of a domestic battery, according to a media release. Upon...
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan man arrested on Sedgwick Co. warrant for kidnapping
Riley County Police arrested Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan, on a Sedgwick County District Court Warrant for kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery. Bond for these charges is $50,000. Starkes was confined to the Riley County Jail at the time of his arrest on the Sedgwick County warrant, bringing...
Portion of eastbound Bluemont Ave to be closed Thurs. from 7am - 7pm
The City of Manhattan has announced that eastbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be diverted from 7am to 7pm Thursday. Bluemont Avenue will be closed at the southside of the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue for installation of a new storm sewer in the area. Eastbound traffic on Anderson/Bluemont Avenue...
RCPD: Suspects held victim at gunpoint, stole 2 firearms
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and burglary in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at a residence n the 500 block of Fifteenth Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old...
Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified
Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0