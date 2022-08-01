Gertrude Ann Ahn, age 82, of Albia, IA, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. Gertrude was born on October 19, 1929, in Lovilia, IA, to Sydney “Bud” and Anna (Sereg) McCombs and was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up attending school in Albia, graduating from the Albia High School at the age of 19. On May 20, 1948, (2 days after graduating from high school), she was united in marriage to Albert “Tobe” Ahn and to this union, 2 daughters, Judy and Trudy, were born. Gertrude and Tobe shared 62 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 18, 2010.

